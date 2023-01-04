ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

247Sports

Postgame Thoughts: Notre Dame at the 2023 All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — That’s a wrap on the week. The five Notre Dame players who signed in December including linebacker Drayk Bowen, cornerback Micah Bell, defensive lineman Brenan Vernon, offensive lineman Sullivan Absher and safety Adon Shuler, saw their prep careers come to a close inside the Alamodome.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

BREAKING: DB Thomas Harper Transferring to Notre Dame

Notre Dame has secured a commitment from Oklahoma State graduate transfer defensive back Thomas Harper. The 5-11, 180-pounder visited South Bend and informed head coach Marcus Freeman that he wanted to play for the Fighting Irish. He announced his intentions today. Last season, Harper totaled 30 tackles, 1.5 tackles for...
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

No. 4 Irish seek another ranked win at No. 22 UNC

WHEN: SUNDAY, JAN. 8 | 4 PM E.T. CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — They’ve been road warriors already, and they’re going to have to do it again. On Sunday, No. 4 Notre Dame women’s basketball (12-1, 3-0) heads to No. 22 North Carolina (9-5, 0-3) for a showdown between ranked conference foes. The Irish have played two of three ACC games on the road this year already, and the date with the Tar Heels begins a stretch with three of the next four ACC games on the road as well.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
onefootdown.com

Hartman to ND, the turning point…

I have been a Notre Dame football fan for pretty much my whole life, but if I were to go back to when I really started remembering things about ND football, it would have be the fall of 1987. It was that year that I truly fell in love with the Irish as I followed Tim Brown in his Heisman Trophy winning season. Not to mention the fact that my parents bought me a navy blue rugby shirt and ironed on 81 and Brown on the back. I was ten years old at that time and the following year the Irish won the National Championship under Lou Holtz. I was completely hooked. Later that summer (or the summer after that maybe), I had the chance to meet Chris Zorich as he was interning at a neighbor’s law firm and came over to that neighbor’s house for a summer party. To say that I was forever an ND fan was pretty accurate.
SOUTH BEND, IN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana

Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend man found safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department has confirmed Darnell Walker has been located and is safe! Thank you for sharing!. The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding 39-year-old Darnell Walker. Walker is 5′11″, 210 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair, and was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive

Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Signs installed on the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The VA clinic in Mishawaka is now officially named in honor of late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Signs bearing Walorski’s name have now been installed on the building. Legislation renaming the clinic was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden after Walorski’s tragic death in...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming

(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Winona Lake man arrested for stabbing relative

The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is quote "in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Gage Rogers, 27, received a 9-and-a-half-year...
WINONA LAKE, IN
