A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Postgame Thoughts: Notre Dame at the 2023 All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — That’s a wrap on the week. The five Notre Dame players who signed in December including linebacker Drayk Bowen, cornerback Micah Bell, defensive lineman Brenan Vernon, offensive lineman Sullivan Absher and safety Adon Shuler, saw their prep careers come to a close inside the Alamodome.
College Football Transfer Portal: Inside DE Byron Vaughns’s visit to Notre Dame
With the quarterback situation settled for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the focus really needs to be along the defensive line at both VYPER and in the middle at the 3 technique. One player that Notre Dame has targeted at VYPER is Byron Vaughns from Utah State. Vaughns made the...
Wide Receiver Rico Flores Jr. Setting Big Goals For Notre Dame Career
Limited due to an injury, 2023 WR Rico Flores Jr. remains very optimistic at 2023 All-American Bowl
BREAKING: DB Thomas Harper Transferring to Notre Dame
Notre Dame has secured a commitment from Oklahoma State graduate transfer defensive back Thomas Harper. The 5-11, 180-pounder visited South Bend and informed head coach Marcus Freeman that he wanted to play for the Fighting Irish. He announced his intentions today. Last season, Harper totaled 30 tackles, 1.5 tackles for...
No. 4 Irish seek another ranked win at No. 22 UNC
WHEN: SUNDAY, JAN. 8 | 4 PM E.T. CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — They’ve been road warriors already, and they’re going to have to do it again. On Sunday, No. 4 Notre Dame women’s basketball (12-1, 3-0) heads to No. 22 North Carolina (9-5, 0-3) for a showdown between ranked conference foes. The Irish have played two of three ACC games on the road this year already, and the date with the Tar Heels begins a stretch with three of the next four ACC games on the road as well.
Notre Dame Pursued Sam Hartman For Only One Reason
Notre Dame pursued quarterback Sam Hartman because they feel a championship run is on the table
Indiana basketball 5-star recruiting prospects headline loaded NIBC event in La Porte
A number of big-time Indiana basketball recruiting targets will be playing in Indiana this week and weekend in La Porte. Five-stars Asa Newell, Derik Queen and Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy are among the many headliners for the NIBC event at the La Porte Civic Auditorium that begins today and runs through Saturday.
Hartman to ND, the turning point…
I have been a Notre Dame football fan for pretty much my whole life, but if I were to go back to when I really started remembering things about ND football, it would have be the fall of 1987. It was that year that I truly fell in love with the Irish as I followed Tim Brown in his Heisman Trophy winning season. Not to mention the fact that my parents bought me a navy blue rugby shirt and ironed on 81 and Brown on the back. I was ten years old at that time and the following year the Irish won the National Championship under Lou Holtz. I was completely hooked. Later that summer (or the summer after that maybe), I had the chance to meet Chris Zorich as he was interning at a neighbor’s law firm and came over to that neighbor’s house for a summer party. To say that I was forever an ND fan was pretty accurate.
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
Owen ‘Butch’ Morgan, former St. Joseph County Democratic chairman, dies at 73
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic figure on the South Bend political scene has passed away at the age of 73. Owen “Butch” Morgan was a long-time chairman of the St. Joseph County Democratic Party. His political career was cut short by scandal. In 2013, Morgan was...
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec. 31, which were 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
South Bend man found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department has confirmed Darnell Walker has been located and is safe! Thank you for sharing!. The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding 39-year-old Darnell Walker. Walker is 5′11″, 210 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair, and was...
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
Signs installed on the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The VA clinic in Mishawaka is now officially named in honor of late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Signs bearing Walorski’s name have now been installed on the building. Legislation renaming the clinic was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden after Walorski’s tragic death in...
Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming
(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
Winona Lake man arrested for stabbing relative
The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is quote "in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Gage Rogers, 27, received a 9-and-a-half-year...
