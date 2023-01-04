ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Reigning SEC player of year Boston off to slow league start

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfiEB_0k3VsJZD00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston often thinks of unclogged lanes with only one defender to avoid. It’s unlikely that dream becomes reality for the reigning Southeastern Conference player of the year for a while.

Boston is off to a slow SEC start, the 6-foot-5 senior double-double machine held to single-digit scoring and rebounding in her first two league games.

Boston managed just 10 points and 10 rebounds combined in No. 1 South Carolina’s first two league games. She had put up eight double-doubles in her team’s first 12 nonconference games.

Against Georgia last Monday, Boston was swarmed in the paint by up to four defenders hoping to keep her production down.

“It’s definitely new types of junk defenses that we’ve been seeing,” Boston said Wednesday. “As we continue to see it, I think I’m just going to be more aware of it and maneuver a lot better.”

Not that Boston’s single-singles have cost the Gamecocks, who had sizeable wins over Texas A&M (76-34) and the Bulldogs (68-51).

With Boston tied up and denied the ball, that left others on South Carolina’s talent-rich roster to take over. Senior Zia Cooke had a career-high 31 points in the Georgia victory.

“At the same time, my teammates are knocking down the shots,” Boston said. “So if that continues to be the game plan, then they’re going to be sniping.”

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley understands how essential it is for Boston to play at her level for the team to make another national title run. Boston had 30 games in double-figure points and rebounds a year ago as South Carolina won the national title.

When Boston is going strong, so are the Gamecocks.

“We certainly have to get Aliyah Boston going, no matter how they’re going to play us,” Staley said.

Boston is no stranger to having multiple defenders in her way to try to keep South Carolina’s most reliable scorer in check. Staley said when Boston doesn’t produce the way she’s used to, it can take a toll on her mental game.

“I told her just to consider it flattery,” Staley said. “It takes four people, like no one in the country has to guard against all of that.”

Staley thought Boston, who managed just six shots in 31 minutes at Georgia, pressed when the ball couldn’t get to her.

“Teams are really just trying to cancel her,” Staley said with a laugh.

Boston has been a player to count on since arriving at South Carolina four years ago. She had a triple-double in her freshman debut, has 68 career double-doubles and has been held to single-digit scoring in only 18 of 115 games. Boston has never gone three straight without scoring 10 or more points, a feat she hopes to maintain against Auburn (10-4, 0-2 SEC) on Thursday night.

Staley said Auburn and coach Johnnie Harris typically want to play straight-up man defense, perhaps giving Boston and South Carolina’s other post players more room to operate near the basket.

Staley said Boston, a likely No. 1 overall WNBA selection, should head to the pros, where she’ll face fewer defenders waiting only for her — the league has a defensive three-seconds rule — down low.

“Probably has only a few more months to deal with it,” Staley said. “If I’m her, I’m getting out of here.”

Boston said she had a strong practice Wednesday and feels mentally ready for what’s ahead. She, too, thinks about her professional future and the extra space she’ll get to have for her game.

“I’ve definitely thought about it,” she said. “But for right now, while I’m here, it’s adjusting, taking the hit and then just going from there.”

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos announces transfer commitment

Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos has found his new team. Less than a week after it was reported that Amos was entering the transfer portal, Amos has revealed he will continue his college football career in the MAC. Amos tweeted that he is committed to Miami (Ohio). Amos, out...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

South Carolina's Beamer gets big raise in new contract

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has more than doubled his salary for next season with a new contract worth more than $33 million over the next five years. The school’s board of trustees approved the agreement Friday. It boosts Beamer’s salary next season to $6.125 million, up from the $2.75 million he was set to make under the deal he signed two seasons ago. The 45-year-old Beamer took over a two-win team from 2020 and had consecutive winning season, finishing his debut year in 2021 with the program’s first bowl victory in four years before going 8-5 this past season — and closing the regular season with unlikely victories over a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson. Beamer received a two-year extension that carries him through 2027. He’ll get a raise of $250,000 each year of the agreement.
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Three Area Golf Courses Made Top 20 lists in Georgia and South Carolina

Golf Magazine ranks golf courses across the country every year, and an area course has made the list of the top 20 in South Carolina, while two are in the top 10 in Georgia. Sage Valley in Graniteville is one of the best the state has to offer, according to the magazine. They have a large team of expert panelists from 15 nations travel the country with a list of hundreds of courses, checking off the ones they believe are the best. Golf Magazine says many have played more than 1,000 courses in 20-plus countries.
ATLANTA, GA
columbiabusinessreport.com

Columbia, Greenville commercial real estate firms merge

Commercial real estate firms NAI Earle Furman in Greenville and NAI Columbia have merged, a final step in a four-year process among eight local Columbia partners and NAI Earle Furman. “We are excited that NAI Columbia is officially rolling into our business family,” Jon Good, CEO of NAI Earle Furman...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Midlands teams hold top spots in Class 2A rankings

The holiday season witnessed a shakeup in the newest S.C. Basketball Coaches Association polls. Defending Class 2A boys’ champion Gray Collegiate remained in its respective top spot, while preseason number one Lexington dropped to fifth in Class 5A. The Lexington girls also fell in the rankings to seventh but are coming off a 56-50 overtime win over fourth-ranked Summerville. Irmo boys moved up to fourth in Class 4A after winning the Mountaineer Classic in King’s Mountain, N.C.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
COLUMBIA, SC
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge

Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
LEXINGTON, SC
wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former Columbia City District 2 Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman has died at just 40 years old. Sources confirmed Newman died Tuesday night. At 27, he was the youngest person ever to hold a seat on the city’s council. He also served as a prosecutor with the fifth circuit solicitor’s office.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Senator Tom Davis arrested for public intoxication

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was arrested in Lexington for public intoxication on January 1, 2023. WIS has obtained dash camera and in-car footage from the Lexington Police Department showing the moments Senator Davis was arrested. Senator Davis told police he had just left a...
LEXINGTON, SC
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Orangeburg

Maybe you are looking for a entire list of hotel in the Orangeburg locality. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the great hotel entire list with details in the Orangeburg locality. You will get a Website details, average user reviews, Hotline, details address, and also a direction...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Shot Pouch Greenway opens in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Walkers and bicyclists in Sumter now have a new spot to check out. The Shot Pouch Greenway is officially open after Thursday's ribbon cutting. "We’ve been waiting for this day for a while," Sumter Mayor David Merchant shared. Merchant says the greenway has been 10...
SUMTER, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy