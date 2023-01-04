Donate to Glendale blood drive, be entered to win Super Bowl tickets

Donate much needed blood to your community, and at the same have a chance to go to the Super Bowl in Glendale.

The 5th Annual Mayor’s Blood Drive in Glendale is coming up this month. The drive takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at First United Methodist Church of Glendale, 7102 N. 58th Drive.

Donors will receive a free one-day admission to the Waste Management Open, courtesy of The Thunderbirds; a voucher for a free pint of frozen custard from Culver’s; and automatic entry into a raffle to win a trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Sept. 12, at State Farm Stadium, courtesy of Vitalant.

The Super Bowl prize package includes accommodations for two at a luxury resort in Scottsdale for four nights, an electronic $2,000 prepaid gift card to be used toward expenses, and roundtrip transportation from the resort and two tickets to the fan experience, tailgate party and to the big game.

There is currently an emergency need for red blood cells and plasma units. More blood donors are needed to end the current blood shortage. Donors of all blood types can help.

Anyone who is at least 16 years old and weighs 110 pounds is able to donate.

Call Katrina Eaton at 602-770-4675 or Ali Waelchil Brooks at 623-930-2467 to schedule an appointment on Jan. 11.