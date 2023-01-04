ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback great Art Schlichter has spent the vast majority of the last few decades in prison due to financial fraud and theft stemming from a severe gambling addiction, and it looks like he could be headed back to a prison cell again this week. Back in October, Art Schlichter was charged Read more... The post Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett

In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Commitment

On Thursday afternoon, Alabama running back Trey Sanders announced his transfer destination. The former five-star recruit announced he's continuing his college football career with a College Football Playoff team. He's headed to TCU. In a post on Twitter, he announced his commitment to Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs after...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Michigan's Significant Transfer

The Michigan Wolverines received some disappointing transfer news on Wednesday. Sophomore wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. has entered the transfer portal after his second season with Jim Harbaugh's program. Anthony announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this transfer...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer

Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Star Ohio State player announces surprising return

Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Major College Basketball Coach Fired On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns made a decision on head coach Chris Beard. According to multiple reports, the Longhorns have fired the successful coach 'for cause." The decision comes after he was suspended indefinitely last month due to a felony charge for allegedly strangling his fiancée. "The University...
AUSTIN, TX
thecomeback.com

Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game

The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion

IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
