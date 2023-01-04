Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback great Art Schlichter has spent the vast majority of the last few decades in prison due to financial fraud and theft stemming from a severe gambling addiction, and it looks like he could be headed back to a prison cell again this week. Back in October, Art Schlichter was charged Read more... The post Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett
In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Commitment
On Thursday afternoon, Alabama running back Trey Sanders announced his transfer destination. The former five-star recruit announced he's continuing his college football career with a College Football Playoff team. He's headed to TCU. In a post on Twitter, he announced his commitment to Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs after...
“Peach Bowl Girl” Weighs In On Viral Moment She Was Caught On Camera: “I Was Distraught… I Was Just Praying”
Stealin’ hearts at the Peach Bowl. If you were watching the Peach Bowl between Ohio State and Georgia last Saturday, then there’s a good chance you saw the cameras zone in on one Ohio State fan in specific…. She captured the hearts of tons of dudes across social...
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
There is no indication that the case involves severe allegations of misconduct.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
WGMD Radio
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
Look: Football World Reacts To Michigan's Significant Transfer
The Michigan Wolverines received some disappointing transfer news on Wednesday. Sophomore wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. has entered the transfer portal after his second season with Jim Harbaugh's program. Anthony announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this transfer...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
Breaking: Ohio State Star Running Back Announces 2023 Decision
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams has made his decision on the 2023 season. Williams, who had hinted at returning to school on social media, confirmed to The Columbus Dispatch that he will indeed be back with the Buckeyes next season. This morning, Williams also posted a picture of himself...
Star Ohio State player announces surprising return
Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
5-star Buford athlete KJ Bolden names top schools
Georgia football offered a scholarship to Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) star KJ Bolden back in 2021. Bolden, a member of the class of 2024, is now ranked as a five-star recruit. Bolden is the No. 4 recruit in the junior class. He is ranked as the No. 2 recruit...
Breaking: Major College Basketball Coach Fired On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns made a decision on head coach Chris Beard. According to multiple reports, the Longhorns have fired the successful coach 'for cause." The decision comes after he was suspended indefinitely last month due to a felony charge for allegedly strangling his fiancée. "The University...
247Sports
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
LeBron James once caught Dwyane Wade looking at Miami Heat scores while teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade talked a lot about their Miami Heat days while in Cleveland.
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
thecomeback.com
Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
Takeaways: Fight Leads to Iowa Comeback
Hawkeyes Overcome 21-Point Deficit to Knock Off Indiana Thursday
247Sports
Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion
IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
709K+
Followers
89K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1