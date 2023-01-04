Read full article on original website
Jason Bailey: Regressive Kentucky laws are bringing back the bad old days for the Commonwealth
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more?. Instead of tackling...
WKYT 27
Kentucky gubernatorial candidates set as filing deadline passes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The field of candidates for the 2023 Kentucky race for governor is set. The deadline to file to run has now passed. With Friday’s deadline now passed, 12 Republicans are looking to face Governor Andy Beshear in the general election. Two Democrats, including former Republican nominee Peppy Martin, are looking to unseat Beshear before then.
Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky
FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections. No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created some suspense by hinting on Twitter that […] The post Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WKYT 27
Matt Bevin teases on governor’s race deadline, drives away without filing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin appeared in Frankfort on the deadline to file and run for governor to speak about the Commonwealth and leave without filing. Bevin teased another run for governor through Twitter on Friday, stating he would share thoughts before “proceeding down the hall”...
2023 Kentucky General Assembly session a short one for Senator Ralph Alvarado
Winchester doctor Ralph Alvarado is concluding his current time in the Kentucky General Assembly Friday. Alvarado will take on a new role as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health in mid-January.
Republican, Democratic candidates for Kentucky attorney general race set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The race for Kentucky's attorney general position has been set. The Republican candidate is Russell Coleman. He served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky from 2017 to 2021. "As the next Attorney General, I will stand up for law enforcement and keep...
linknky.com
Turns out former Governor Matt Bevin ISN’T running for governor
In an unusual turn of events, former Republican Governor Matt Bevin, after teasing his gubernatorial announcement on Twitter, showed up at the Capitol, gave a nearly 20-minute speech, walked out the front door to the parking lot, got in his van, and drove off. Earlier in the day, Bevin Tweeted...
k105.com
Several GOP hopefuls file to run for governor, including Grayson Co. resident
Several GOP gubernatorial candidates made their candidacies official on Thursday, as the deadline to file to challenge Gov. Andy Beshear in the 2023 General Election is Friday. Officially tossing their hats into the ring were former U.N Ambassador Kelly Craft, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Kentucky Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Bevin leaves media hanging without so much as a ‘pardon me’
FRANKFORT — Matt Bevin returned to the Kentucky Capitol, spoke for about 30 minutes and then promptly drove away from the building Friday. The former Kentucky Republican governor, who narrowly lost to Democrat Andy Beshear in 2019, tweeted hints at a possible 2023 gubernatorial run though he would not answer if he was running for […] The post Bevin leaves media hanging without so much as a ‘pardon me’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Calls On Lawmakers To Pass Medical Marijuana Legalization ‘This Session’ In Annual Speech
The governor of Kentucky used his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday to call on the legislature to legalize medical marijuana “this session,” saying that it’s an essential reform for the state to make sure it is “treating people right.”. “Far too many Kentuckians are...
WBKO
Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit.
FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5% raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders. Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted […] The post Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Income tax cut, a GOP priority, sails out of Kentucky House
FRANKFORT — A bill that would continue to cut the income tax in Kentucky, a top Republican priority, sailed out of the House on a party-line 79-19 vote Thursday afternoon. The vote, which was followed by applause on the floor, took place on the third day of the session and about six hours after House […] The post Income tax cut, a GOP priority, sails out of Kentucky House appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
WKYT 27
House passes bill that would lower Kentucky income tax again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Another reduction of Kentucky’s income tax is moving through the General Assembly. Legislation passed during the last 2022 session signaled a half-percent drop to 4.5%, which took effect on January 1, 2023. Now, lawmakers have advanced House Bill 1, a measure to drop it further.
Eric Deters throws hat in the ring for Kentucky governor
He describes himself as a Republican with Libertarian and conservative views.
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
wymt.com
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree
Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
kentuckytoday.com
Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
