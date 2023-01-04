ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Kentucky gubernatorial candidates set as filing deadline passes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The field of candidates for the 2023 Kentucky race for governor is set. The deadline to file to run has now passed. With Friday’s deadline now passed, 12 Republicans are looking to face Governor Andy Beshear in the general election. Two Democrats, including former Republican nominee Peppy Martin, are looking to unseat Beshear before then.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky

FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections.  No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created some suspense by hinting on Twitter that […] The post Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Turns out former Governor Matt Bevin ISN’T running for governor

In an unusual turn of events, former Republican Governor Matt Bevin, after teasing his gubernatorial announcement on Twitter, showed up at the Capitol, gave a nearly 20-minute speech, walked out the front door to the parking lot, got in his van, and drove off. Earlier in the day, Bevin Tweeted...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days

Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Bevin leaves media hanging without so much as a ‘pardon me’

FRANKFORT — Matt Bevin returned to the Kentucky Capitol, spoke for about 30 minutes and then promptly drove away from the building Friday.  The former Kentucky Republican governor, who narrowly lost to Democrat Andy Beshear in 2019, tweeted hints at a possible 2023 gubernatorial run though he would not answer if he was running for […] The post Bevin leaves media hanging without so much as a ‘pardon me’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit.

FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5% raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders. Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted […] The post Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Income tax cut, a GOP priority, sails out of Kentucky House

FRANKFORT — A bill that would continue to cut the income tax in Kentucky, a top Republican priority, sailed out of the House on a party-line 79-19 vote Thursday afternoon. The vote, which was followed by applause on the floor, took place on the third day of the session and about six hours after House […] The post Income tax cut, a GOP priority, sails out of Kentucky House appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

House passes bill that would lower Kentucky income tax again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Another reduction of Kentucky’s income tax is moving through the General Assembly. Legislation passed during the last 2022 session signaled a half-percent drop to 4.5%, which took effect on January 1, 2023. Now, lawmakers have advanced House Bill 1, a measure to drop it further.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree

Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
KENTUCKY STATE

