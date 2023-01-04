Read full article on original website
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A locally owned home goods retailer is permanently closing its two stores, one in the Eastern Hills Mall and one in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. Home Today/Home Décor plans to close its Eastern Hills spot by mid-January and the Fashion Outlets shop by...
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
Looking for an old school BBQ restaurant in Utica and the Mohawk Valley? There's one with a buffet option. Granted, if you were down south, buffet options are BBQ restaurants aren't super rare. However, in Central New York and Upstate, there isn't a ton of restaurants that offer up buffet options.
If you like saving money on your grocery bill, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New York to make it even more convenient to shop on a budget.
Jumping straight from COVID lockdowns and restrictions to high costs and staffing shortages has meant a brutal three years for restaurants. Chains and local eateries both struggled to adapt to a takeout and delivery only world. Now with restrictions lifted and a better economic outlook for 2023, several big chains are prepping huge expansions that could likely create a few more options for Upstate NY diners.
New York State Police arrested nearly 150 people from across the Hudson Valley on or near Christmas. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley continues to report its "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
It's not just the owner who's celebrating the approaching grand opening of one of the most impressive cookie companies in the Hudson Valley. Hundreds of Ulster County residents expressed their joy when the news was announced recently on Facebook. New Small Business in the Hudson Valley. It's hard to keep...
A HUGE crafts retailer has been forced to deny reports that it’s going out of business amid reports of store closures. JoAnn bosses have revealed that eight of their 850 outlets will be shutting their doors this year. A store in Batavia, New York is due to close on...
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $940 million jackpot on Friday, but two lucky lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six numbers,...
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
Every year the holiday season is a headache for delivery drivers. But for those in New York State, we know there are extra hurdles to deal with thanks to the weather and the varying demographics. With Christmas in the rearview, I think all delivery drivers and managers deserve a shout-out...
We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
Want to see what New York State license plates looked like the year you were born? Luckily, eBay has a collection of over 100 years of license plates. Fun Fact- The state of New York was the first to require its residents to register their motor vehicles in 1901. Registrants...
Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
