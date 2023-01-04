After a report from MLB Trade Rumors surfaced, it got the wheels turning in regard to a potential fit between the Chicago Cubs and Nelson Cruz. Cruz has been an elite hitter into his 40s. Finally, he had a down year at the plate in 2022. For the season, he slashed .234/.313/.337 with 10 HRs and 64 RBIs. That mark is down from his career slash of .274/.344/.515, so it looked like time was finally starting to catch up with the long-time slugger.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO