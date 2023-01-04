Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
Surprising update on DJ LeMahieu’s status changes Yankees’ 2023 outlook
So much has happened with the New York Yankees over the last month that we’ve perhaps forgotten about DJ LeMahieu’s injury situation heading into 2023. In fact, the last we wrote about it was Nov. 29! That’s a long time. There’s been a whole lot of nothing...
3 possible destinations for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman
The 2022 season marked a dramatic fall from grace for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. His season had been marked by injuries and command issues. Chapman had spent considerable time on the Injured List, losing his spot as the Yankees closer in the process. Then, when he had come back and could not be guaranteed a spot on the postseason roster, he literally took his ball and went home. His time with the Yankees ended with a whimper and a tantrum.
Pirates’ pathetic rumored Bryan Reynolds offer, trade demands mean Yankees can’t give up
The New York Yankees have a left field vacancy (to say the least) that would be perfect for Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds to fill. Sadly, the Pirates aren’t biting thus far … but that doesn’t mean it’s time for the Yanks to give up. After...
Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos not done yet with Atlanta contract extensions
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed his motivation for giving out so many huge contract extensions — the Montreal Expos. Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider, Michael Harris, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Those are just a few young stars Alex Anthopoulos has locked up through 2028, at the earliest. It’s a unique business model — and dare I say a refreshing one — that prioritizes signing young talent before they hit arbitration.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Could Nelson Cruz DH for the team?
After a report from MLB Trade Rumors surfaced, it got the wheels turning in regard to a potential fit between the Chicago Cubs and Nelson Cruz. Cruz has been an elite hitter into his 40s. Finally, he had a down year at the plate in 2022. For the season, he slashed .234/.313/.337 with 10 HRs and 64 RBIs. That mark is down from his career slash of .274/.344/.515, so it looked like time was finally starting to catch up with the long-time slugger.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Could Gleyber Torres trade make sense?
As many remember so fondly, the Chicago Cubs lost Gleyber Torres in a 2016 trade that netted them a return of Aroldis Chapman. We all know how 2016 ended for the Cubs. However, as Chapman wound up leaving the Cubs, and Theo Epstein went on to essentially deplete the farm in search of another contender, the stud prospect names began to pile up that were no longer in Chicago's organization.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0