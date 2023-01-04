ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out. The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their... The post Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJHL

Titans drop seventh-straight, miss playoffs with loss to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Titans led for nearly the entirety of their win-and-in matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. But, a strip sack of Josh Dobbs, returned for a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining, turned to tide – as the Jaguars rallied for a 20-16 victory. Jacksonville claimed the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
yourerie

Big 12 Commissioner ‘Open’ to Texas, Oklahoma Leaving for SEC Early

The Longhorns and Sooners are currently scheduled to join the league on July 1, 2025. In a football sense, Texas and Oklahoma are currently halfway through the four-year period between their acceptance and accession to the SEC. That timeline, however, could still potentially be moved up. Big 12 commissioner Brett...
NORMAN, OK
yourerie

Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon

There is no indication that the case involves severe allegations of misconduct. Less than a week after being upset in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Michigan has more bad news incoming. Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated that Michigan football is under an NCAA investigation and that charges are expected soon.
ANN ARBOR, MI

