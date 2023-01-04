ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

BPS to implement Evolv Weapons Detection Systems

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMWlT_0k3Vr4Rm00

Buffalo Public Schools announced the implementation of Evolv Weapons Detection Systems starting with its high schools January 6.

Evolv Weapons Detection Systems use sensors and advanced imaging to scan students, faculty, and staff as they enter a building. The system will immediately alert police if a weapon is detected.

"We are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students. The implementation of Evolv's technology is an important step in that effort, and we are confident that it will help to prevent incidents of violence in our schools."
- Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams

The public is invited to attend the first demonstration of the Evolv Weapons Detection System. It will take place January 6 at 7:45 a.m. at the International Preparatory School.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIVB

Niagara Falls elementary students rally behind Damar Hamlin

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students at a Niagara Falls elementary school are rallying behind Damar Hamlin — and their Bills spirit day was all about hope in the face of hardships. “Definitely hope, faith and all the love and positivity that we’ve seen the last couple of...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Community meeting regarding Niagara student housing

Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. Mayor Robert Restaino, representatives from Niagara University and members of the City of Niagara Falls administration will hold a community meeting with DeVeaux residents at Maple Avenue School at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The meeting will focus on student housing in the DeVeaux area.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
thebronxfreepress.com

Abuse at Albion? Abuso en Albion?

New report points to mistreatment at women’s prison. Albion Correctional Facility is a medium-security women’s prison, just off Lake Erie in Albion, New York. It is located between Rochester and Buffalo. As of late June 2022, the prison held 384 incarcerated people, including fake heiress Anna Sorokin. A...
ALBION, NY
stnonline.com

First Student School Bus Driver Saves Choking Student

First Student school bus driver Paul Perry acted fast and saved a choking student while on board the school bus last month. According to a Facebook post by West Seneca Central School District in New York, Perry realized that one of the West Elementary students on his bus was in distress. Another student on board, Aiden Brown, initially tried to assist fifth-grader John Margarone and alerted Perry to the incident. He pulled over, ran to the back of the bus, and performed the Heimlich maneuver. A gummy bear was then dislodged from the boy’s throat.
WEST SENECA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Raid Results in Discovery of Drugs, Cash and High-Capacity Magazine

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — A Chautauqua County man is being charged after a search warrant on a Dunkirk home allegedly turned up narcotics, packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, cash, and a firearm magazine. Malique Carter, 22-years-old, was located in the residence, along with 7.6 grams...
DUNKIRK, NY
2 On Your Side

Barricaded man safely taken into custody in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — A man who was barricaded in a garage on Dick Road was safely taken into custody on Friday evening. The incident, which prompted the closure of Dick Road for more than an hour, led Village of Depew Police to respond at 3:39 p.m. The initial call was about a "despondent male."
DEPEW, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy