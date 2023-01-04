BPS to implement Evolv Weapons Detection Systems

Buffalo Public Schools announced the implementation of Evolv Weapons Detection Systems starting with its high schools January 6.

Evolv Weapons Detection Systems use sensors and advanced imaging to scan students, faculty, and staff as they enter a building. The system will immediately alert police if a weapon is detected.

"We are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students. The implementation of Evolv's technology is an important step in that effort, and we are confident that it will help to prevent incidents of violence in our schools."

- Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams

The public is invited to attend the first demonstration of the Evolv Weapons Detection System. It will take place January 6 at 7:45 a.m. at the International Preparatory School.