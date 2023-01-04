ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-paying management jobs in Florence

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FLORENCE, AL
CBS 42

Man killed after car crashes, catches on fire in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Double Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Logan Lewis was driving on Alabama 195 when the Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway, stuck a tree and caught fire. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. […]
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Tornado touched down in Franklin County on Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down northwest of Russellville in Franklin County on Tuesday morning. It touched down about 10:48 a.m. Tuesday just west of Shady Grove Road north of Belgreen. With top winds of 88 mph, it travelled about 0.6 miles in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. man indicted on theft of property charge

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man was indicted by a grand jury for a first-degree theft of property charge. According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department, William Travis Tucker turned himself in on Jan. 3. The incident is from a 2021 case when Tucker was managing...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Three men arrested following pursuit in Limestone Co

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and City of Athens Police Department Narcotics Unit were led on a short pursuit on Dec. 29 by three men. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 72 and Shaw Road. Once their emergency...
ATHENS, AL

