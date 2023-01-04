Read full article on original website
Crimson Tide baseball to take over Toyota Field
The Tide will be rolling into Toyota Field this year for a matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
Basketball roundup: Hazel Green girls win 77th straight; Blount boys improve to 11-5
Top-ranked Class 6A Hazel Green ran its season record to 18-0 with a 65-23 win at home over Muscle Shoals on Wednesday. The five-time defending state champion Trojans have won 77 straight, trailing the Alabama High School Athletic Association all-time consecutive wins leader Lauderdale County by nine. Lauderdale County, which...
WAAY-TV
Decatur elementary school honors student who was killed in Chicago with new library and garden
A library and garden can now be found at Chestnut Grove Elementary School in Decatur. It's in memory of 4-year-old Mychal Moultry, known as MJ. He was shot and killed in Chicago in 2021. The case is still unsolved. Moultry's mother, Angela Gregg, said Friday's additions to the school give...
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence. Andrew Gilliam, 27, was a 2013 Austin High graduate and a...
U.S. Census: 2 North Alabama towns are no longer considered ‘urban areas’
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, and after a federal rule change, 24 towns in the state no longer count as towns. Two of those are in North Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Decatur church community grieves loss of church member killed in Huntsville shooting
A church community is grieving a 27-year-old man's shooting death in his Huntsville apartment. Andrew Gilliam was shot and killed inside his home at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville while sleeping next to his wife. Gilliam's pastor, Joe McKaig, said the family is struggling with such a random act...
thecutoffnews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Florence
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Lauderdale Co. woman finds teddy bear with human ashes inside
A Lauderdale County woman is trying to find a teddy bear's original owner after discovering a person's ashes inside the stuffed animal.
A new connection point and more recreational activities coming to Decatur in 2023
DECATUR, Ala. — We have been getting a sneak peek into all the exciting things coming here to the Tennessee Valley and Decatur residents have a lot to look forward to as we continue into 2023. The "Steamboat Bill" Memorial Bridge acts as one of the gateways to the...
rocketcitynow.com
What's coming to Decatur in 2023?
Like other cities in the Tennessee Valley, Decatur is growing fast. See what coming to the River City in 2023.
Man killed after car crashes, catches on fire in Winston County
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Double Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Logan Lewis was driving on Alabama 195 when the Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway, stuck a tree and caught fire. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. […]
WAAY-TV
Tornado touched down in Franklin County on Tuesday
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down northwest of Russellville in Franklin County on Tuesday morning. It touched down about 10:48 a.m. Tuesday just west of Shady Grove Road north of Belgreen. With top winds of 88 mph, it travelled about 0.6 miles in...
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. man indicted on theft of property charge
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man was indicted by a grand jury for a first-degree theft of property charge. According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department, William Travis Tucker turned himself in on Jan. 3. The incident is from a 2021 case when Tucker was managing...
3 arrested after police chase, 54 grams of methamphetamine found
A police chase in Limestone County ended with three men arrested and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine recovered.
Deadly Triana shooting ruled ‘self-defense’
The Madison County District Attorney has declined to prosecute the person accused in a fatal Triana shooting, according to authorities.
WAFF
Three men arrested following pursuit in Limestone Co
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and City of Athens Police Department Narcotics Unit were led on a short pursuit on Dec. 29 by three men. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 72 and Shaw Road. Once their emergency...
