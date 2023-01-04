Arsenal ‘cool Tielemans interest despite Leicester ace being available for cut price transfer’ as Arteta eyes attackers

ARSENAL have reportedly “cooled” their interest in signing Leicester City star Youri Tielemans.

The Gunners have been keen on the 25-year-old Belgian international for months.

They were keen on bringing him in last summer and have been heavily linked with swoop in the January window.

Tielemans has less than six months remaining on his deal with Leicester and is free to negotiate a pre-contract with overseas clubs.

That means he could be available for a cut-price fee this month with a number of team keen.

Chelsea have allegedly now shown interest in the former Anderlecht and Monaco man, while he also has options in Spain.

However, Football London are now reporting that the Gunners “are not thought to be keen”.

With striker Gabriel Jesus ruled out through injury, Mikel Arteta is desperate to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window for table-topping Arsenal.

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk has emerged as his No1 target.

However, we reported earlier how the Ukrainian club are set to reject Arsenal's improved £62million bid for 21-year-old amid Chelsea’s late interest.

Arteta was quizzed about his squad’s depth following yesterday’s stalemate with Newcastle and whether if it would have helped having a new signing in his ranks.

He replied: “I don’t know. That’s something more for Edu and the board to respond. We are really trying to improve the squad in every window.

“We’re trying to do our best because we cannot waste any windows still with the squad and the numbers that we have. We will try.”