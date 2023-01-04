Read full article on original website
Man allegedly kicks nurse in the face and breaks window at Ephrata hospital
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A hospital patient is currently being charged with aggravated assault after police say he kicked a nurse in the face and punched a hospital window. According to Ephrata Police Department, 22-year-old Ethan Sorensen had been staying at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital's emergency room on...
Woman turns herself in after allegedly killing teen in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The woman who is accused of killing an 18-year-old in York City, has now turned herself in. Alajah Holmes was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing the teen on the 300 block of W. Jackson St. According to York City Police, Holmes turned herself...
One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
Paxtang Fire no longer assisting fires after Chief arrested for felony theft
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Paxtang Fire Company will no longer be able to assist in fighting fires after the recent reveal that their Chief, Matthew Lemmon, was arrested. According to the Paxtang Borough, after the arrest of Chief Lemmon and the refusal of the fire company to...
Fake book deal costs Lancaster County woman thousands of dollars, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County woman is out thousands of dollars after falling victim to a fake book deal, police say. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the woman told police she had contacted a book publishing company by the name of “XXXXXXXS” in June 2021 in reference to a book deal.
Quick arrest follows gunfire into occupied Allentown building: police
An Allentown man faces attempted homicide and related charges after gunshots were fired into a building shortly after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to the report of gunfire into the building in the 700 block of North Jordan Street and soon located someone matching the description of the suspect a short distance away, according to Assistant Police Chief Jame Gress.
Hooded figure robs 14-year-old of phone and backpack in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An unknown man is on the loose after police say he grabbed a 14-year-old and stole both his phone and backpack on his way to the bus stop. According to Northern York Regional Police, the theft occurred on Jan. 4 at around 6:54 a.m. while the boy was on his way to his bus stop.
Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
Man arrested in the 2021 Cousler Park deadly shooting in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Eighteen months to the day 20-year old Justin Griffith was shot and killed at Cousler Park, his killer has been arrested and now facing four criminal charges, including two murder charges. Nineteen-year-old Elijah Penn was arrested 6:30 a.m. Thursday at his him home by...
Police arrest 4 in York after 'social media bragging' supplies video evidence
YORK, Pa. — Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in York this week after investigators used video clips posted on social media against them, the York City Police Department said Friday. Police found the video clips while investigating the Dec. 31, 2022, shooting death of 18-year-old Amiya Paige...
York City police arrest four, find drugs & guns thanks to social media videos
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say videos posted on social media led to the discovery of guns and drugs, as well as four arrests. Police say during the investigation of a New Year’s Eve homicide, officers discovered videos on social media showing reckless shootings in public spaces.
Coroner looking for family of central Pa. woman who recently died
The York County coroner is asking for the public’s help finding the family of a woman who recently died. Ernestine Miller was recently found dead in her York City home, Coroner Pamela Gay said Friday. She was in her 60s, and died of natural causes. Anyone with information is...
Deaths of Couple Found Inside Delaware County Home Ruled a Double Homicide
The deaths of a couple who were found inside a Delaware County home Monday night have been ruled a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found the bodies of Rita Zajko, 69, and Richard Zajko, 72, inside.
Cocaine, Heroin Found After 'Social Media Bragging' Videos Of Stolen Guns In York: Police
While investigating the homicide of Amiya Paige on New Year's Eve, York City police found "numerous video clips on social media were obtained depicting reckless shooting of firearms in public spaces," which lead to search and seizures of heroin, cocaine, and stolen firearms, according to a release on Friday, Jan. 6.
Police in Montgomery County search for missing mother after she failed to pick up son from bus stop
Jennifer Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
York shooting suspect turns themselves in
The woman accused of killing another woman in York on New Year's Eve just turned herself in. This happened right around 6 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned himself in at York County Central Booking. The charges against her include criminal homicide. Police have been looking for 19-year-old Alajah...
Man allegedly jumps out of car after harassing woman
RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say jumped out of a car on State Route 309 after he harassed the driver. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 10 around 11:00 p.m., troopers received a call that a man jumped out of a car in Schuylkill County. Police say that […]
Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Footage Released Of Suspect Vehicle In Crash That Killed 21-Year-Old West Chester U Student
A newly released video shows the car that fatally struck a college student in northeast Philadelphia before fleeing the scene, authorities claim. Octavia Aaron, a 21-year-old attending West Chester University, was crossing Robbins Avenue and Ditman Streets at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 9 when she was hit and killed by an eastbound vehicle, Philly police said.
Vigil held for biker killed in Harrisburg
Dozens gathered at the Cameron and Paxton St. intersection Saturday afternoon to remember a 29-year-old women hit and killed on her bicycle in the Harrisburg intersection. The emotional vigil remembered the life of Chantel Worley, who was hit by a truck and died on Dec. 27. Her older sister, Madchen...
