Lancaster County, PA

local21news.com

Man allegedly kicks nurse in the face and breaks window at Ephrata hospital

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A hospital patient is currently being charged with aggravated assault after police say he kicked a nurse in the face and punched a hospital window. According to Ephrata Police Department, 22-year-old Ethan Sorensen had been staying at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital's emergency room on...
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

Woman turns herself in after allegedly killing teen in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The woman who is accused of killing an 18-year-old in York City, has now turned herself in. Alajah Holmes was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing the teen on the 300 block of W. Jackson St. According to York City Police, Holmes turned herself...
local21news.com

One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
local21news.com

Fake book deal costs Lancaster County woman thousands of dollars, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County woman is out thousands of dollars after falling victim to a fake book deal, police say. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the woman told police she had contacted a book publishing company by the name of “XXXXXXXS” in June 2021 in reference to a book deal.
LehighValleyLive.com

Quick arrest follows gunfire into occupied Allentown building: police

An Allentown man faces attempted homicide and related charges after gunshots were fired into a building shortly after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to the report of gunfire into the building in the 700 block of North Jordan Street and soon located someone matching the description of the suspect a short distance away, according to Assistant Police Chief Jame Gress.
ALLENTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Hooded figure robs 14-year-old of phone and backpack in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An unknown man is on the loose after police say he grabbed a 14-year-old and stole both his phone and backpack on his way to the bus stop. According to Northern York Regional Police, the theft occurred on Jan. 4 at around 6:54 a.m. while the boy was on his way to his bus stop.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man arrested in the 2021 Cousler Park deadly shooting in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Eighteen months to the day 20-year old Justin Griffith was shot and killed at Cousler Park, his killer has been arrested and now facing four criminal charges, including two murder charges. Nineteen-year-old Elijah Penn was arrested 6:30 a.m. Thursday at his him home by...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Deaths of Couple Found Inside Delaware County Home Ruled a Double Homicide

The deaths of a couple who were found inside a Delaware County home Monday night have been ruled a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found the bodies of Rita Zajko, 69, and Richard Zajko, 72, inside.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York shooting suspect turns themselves in

The woman accused of killing another woman in York on New Year's Eve just turned herself in. This happened right around 6 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned himself in at York County Central Booking. The charges against her include criminal homicide. Police have been looking for 19-year-old Alajah...
YORK, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly jumps out of car after harassing woman

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say jumped out of a car on State Route 309 after he harassed the driver. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 10 around 11:00 p.m., troopers received a call that a man jumped out of a car in Schuylkill County. Police say that […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
local21news.com

Vigil held for biker killed in Harrisburg

Dozens gathered at the Cameron and Paxton St. intersection Saturday afternoon to remember a 29-year-old women hit and killed on her bicycle in the Harrisburg intersection. The emotional vigil remembered the life of Chantel Worley, who was hit by a truck and died on Dec. 27. Her older sister, Madchen...
HARRISBURG, PA

