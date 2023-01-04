ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Veterans issues, GRC campus closing key issues in Ernst Glenwood Town Hall

(Glenwood) – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst fielded several questions Thursday on the possibility of repurposing the closing Glenwood Resource Center into a care facility for aging veterans. Ernst appeared at a town hall at the Glenwood American Legion as she kicked off her 99-county tour for 2023. Dennis Kelly...
GLENWOOD, IA
Carolyn Reubenking, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 10 AM. Visitation End: 11 AM. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson,...
RED OAK, IA
Page County Attorney's report

(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office issued its latest report on court activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Shen funeral home renamed, rebranded

(Shenandoah) -- New Year's Day ushered in a new era for a longtime Shenandoah business. Effective Sunday, the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home became the Wabash Memorial Chapel. Founded in 1951 by Fred Hackett Sr., Vaughn Livingston became the funeral home's director in 1983. Marty and Kristy Rieken purchased the business from Livingston three years ago, but kept the Hackett-Livingston moniker until this week. Staci Shearer is Wabash Memorial Chapel's funeral home director and general manager. Shearer tells KMA News the name change is part of a rebranding effort launched several months ago.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Nebraska City sports complex plans hit snag

(Nebraska City) -- It will be a few more weeks before Nebraska City officials consider an engineering agreement for its proposed sports complex. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council tabled the proposed contract with JEO Consulting for engineering the complex's first phase. Plans call for building the complex on a 29-acre site at 1419 North 19th Street north of the community. Commissioners approved a land purchase for the project two year ago. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News phase one covers roughly half of the project.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
David Evans, 76, Glenwood, IA

Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors at a later...
GLENWOOD, IA
Fremont County eyes final flood repair projects

(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials are hoping to cross some remaining flood-related infrastructure repair projects off their list in 2023. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News three final projects connected to damage from the 2019 Missouri River flooding are scheduled for this year. But, Davis says the county awaits final approval from FEMA before going forward.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Missing inmate located in Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
LINCOLN, NE
Page County COVID numbers retreat after holiday spike

(Clarinda) -- Signs of three significant viruses--including COVID-19--are still evident in Page County. As of Tuesday, 10 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Page County for a seven-day period. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says the numbers are actually down from the 25-to-30 cases per week reported prior to the Christmas holidays. But, Mullen adds the so-called "tripledemic"--consisting of COVID, the flu and RSV--continue to make local residents sick.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri

MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-year-old Fallon Wells has been found safe in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three-year-old, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022. Officials said Wells is now with law...
MISSOURI STATE
Patricia Conrad, 86, Glenwood, IA

Location: Grace United Methodist Church - Glenwood. Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Glenwood Public Library or Grace United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery.
GLENWOOD, IA
Kenneth Gammell, 88 of Sidney, IA

Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Sunday, 1-8-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
SIDNEY, IA
Mike Wright, 46 of Malvern, IA

Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Sunday, 1-8-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
MALVERN, IA
Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population

(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
IOWA STATE
KMAland Bowling (1/5): Clarinda girls knock off defending 2A champs

(KMAland) -- A big day of KMAland bowling saw the Clarinda girls & LC boys split, St. Albert grab a sweep, Harlan girls & Creston boys split and more. Check out the full rundown below. GIRLS: Clarinda 2650 Lewis Central 2399. Top score: Kemper Beckel, Clarinda (388) Runner-up: Aleesha Oden,...
CLARINDA, IA
Nebraska man faces charges in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) On Thursday, a Nebraska man was detained on a Montgomery County warrant. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Matt Staley, of Chapman, Nebraska, was arrested on the warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd offense. Deputies transported Staley to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA

