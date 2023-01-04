Read full article on original website
Police: 38-year-old man arrested for murder after argument in mobile park
Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead following an argument at a mobile park in the eastern Las Vegas valley.
news3lv.com
One dead after argument leads to shooting in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect after a person was found shot and dead in a vehicle Friday night. 38-year-old Theodore Pafundi was arrested for open murder following an argument that led to a deadly shooting in the east valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,...
8newsnow.com
Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year’s Eve homicide. On Dec. 31, Las Vegas Metro officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, who had crashed into a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive, police said.
Police: Man broke onto substation outside Vegas, set vehicle on fire
A man is behind bars in Clark County on Friday after police say he broke onto a power substation outside Las Vegas and set a vehicle on fire.
californiaexaminer.net
Vegas Police Investigating After Dog Found Shot Multiple Times With Fractured Skull
Vegas Police Investigating After Dog Found Shot Multiple Times With Fractured Skull: On the outskirts of Las Vegas, a dog that had been abandoned was discovered shot many times, and suffering from a fractured skull. The Animal Foundation wrote on Facebook this week, “Max was shot numerous times and found...
Las Vegas police arrest wanted suspect after barricade situation
According to a release, police said the suspect was armed and barricaded in an apartment in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man facing terrorism charge after accused in arson incident at power plant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested in connection with an arson incident at a power facility. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 11:37 a.m. on Jan. 4, officers were notified of a “malicious destruction of property incident” that occurred at a power facility in the 10500 block of Highway 93.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect arrested after man found dead near residence in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 26 homicide in the south Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the 7500 block of Placid Street for an unresponsive man on the ground.
news3lv.com
Two arrested after assaulting Mesquite officer, possession of meth
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people are arrested after assaulting a Mesquite officer who found crystal meth in one's wallet. A Mesquite officer responded to a local Walmart after a wallet was found with crystal methamphetamine on Monday. Upon arrival, the officer located the owner of the wallet and...
KSLTV
MMA fighter arrested in St. George after two separate assaults towards same woman
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A mixed martial artist who fled to Las Vegas, Nevada, is now in police custody after two alleged assaults against the mother of his son. On Jan. 1, Cain Castillo, 36, was booked into the Washington County Jail for felony counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated child abuse – intentionally or knowingly, according to the affidavits.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police investigate 3-vehicle crash involving stolen vehicle
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a stolen crash Wednesday morning that involved a stolen vehicle. According to Henderson police, at about 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S. Green Valley and Paseo Verde Parkways in reference to a crash involving three vehicles.
8newsnow.com
After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, plane is hit by SUV, injuring three people, State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After safely making an emergency landing on U.S. 95 in the northwest valley on Saturday morning, a small plane was struck by a sport utility vehicle and three people were injured, Nevada State Police said. The plane’s pilot, an instructor pilot and the driver of...
Fox5 KVVU
Police respond to barricade near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade near downtown Friday afternoon. LVMPD said the incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway. Police were in the area looking for a wanted suspect and he was located. Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment.
Las Vegas police look for suspect, vehicle in connection with ‘major burglary spree’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police detectives are asking for help in locating a vehicle and suspect in connection with a “major burglary spree.” The spree took place near Russell Road and Durango Drive on Dec. 19 around 4 p.m. Police said a total of 6 homes have been burglarized. Anyone who recognizes the […]
Man arrested in connection to homicide central Las Vegas valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 20-year-old Hunter Maliek in connection to a homicide in the Las Vegas valley on Dec. 26, 2022.
news3lv.com
Driver dead after crashing into pole in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say one person is dead after crashing into a fire hydrant and light pole in the south Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. Officers reported to 200 Windmill Ln. near S. Las Vegas Boulevard at about 7:46 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect allegedly shot man after trying to steal victim’s package, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is facing a charge of attempted murder for allegedly shooting someone after attempting to steal their package and getting caught, according to Las Vegas authorities. Christopher Moore, 25, also faces a charge of battery with a deadly weapon. He was arrested Dec. 27...
Speeding, impairment cited in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 pedestrians on sidewalk
That information was revealed Thursday morning during the arraignment for Fernando Jose Reyes in North Las Vegas Justice Court, where he is facing numerous charges related to a Monday crash that killed 51-year-old Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Robert Ray as they stood on a sidewalk near Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive.
Man hit, killed after car drove onto sidewalk in central Las Vegas valley
A man was hit and killed after a car drove onto a sidewalk in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police arrest one of top ten most wanted on New Year's Eve
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman listed as one of Metro police's top ten most wanted was recently arrested on the southwest side of town. Erica Hagan was arrested on New Year's Eve after police received reports of a woman "acting erratic and holding a hammer" on a bus near Tropicana and Rainbow.
