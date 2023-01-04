ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

One dead after argument leads to shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect after a person was found shot and dead in a vehicle Friday night. 38-year-old Theodore Pafundi was arrested for open murder following an argument that led to a deadly shooting in the east valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year’s Eve homicide. On Dec. 31, Las Vegas Metro officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, who had crashed into a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive, police said.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two arrested after assaulting Mesquite officer, possession of meth

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people are arrested after assaulting a Mesquite officer who found crystal meth in one's wallet. A Mesquite officer responded to a local Walmart after a wallet was found with crystal methamphetamine on Monday. Upon arrival, the officer located the owner of the wallet and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KSLTV

MMA fighter arrested in St. George after two separate assaults towards same woman

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A mixed martial artist who fled to Las Vegas, Nevada, is now in police custody after two alleged assaults against the mother of his son. On Jan. 1, Cain Castillo, 36, was booked into the Washington County Jail for felony counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated child abuse – intentionally or knowingly, according to the affidavits.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police investigate 3-vehicle crash involving stolen vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a stolen crash Wednesday morning that involved a stolen vehicle. According to Henderson police, at about 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S. Green Valley and Paseo Verde Parkways in reference to a crash involving three vehicles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police respond to barricade near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade near downtown Friday afternoon. LVMPD said the incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway. Police were in the area looking for a wanted suspect and he was located. Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Driver dead after crashing into pole in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say one person is dead after crashing into a fire hydrant and light pole in the south Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. Officers reported to 200 Windmill Ln. near S. Las Vegas Boulevard at about 7:46 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police arrest one of top ten most wanted on New Year's Eve

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman listed as one of Metro police's top ten most wanted was recently arrested on the southwest side of town. Erica Hagan was arrested on New Year's Eve after police received reports of a woman "acting erratic and holding a hammer" on a bus near Tropicana and Rainbow.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy