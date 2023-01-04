Read full article on original website
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
Travel Channel
11 Eerie Urban Legends of New Jersey
The Garden State is chock full of terrifying urban legends. From cities to the countryside, there’s something creepy lurking in just about every corner of New Jersey. According to Weird N.J., the Devil’s Tree has been the site of multiple suicides, and it’s not uncommon to see ghostly figures swinging from the tree’s branches. Locals say it’s impossible to cut the tree down — its trunk bears the scars of multiple attempts — and that snow will not stick to the ground beneath the large tree. Not far from the tree is a rock that’s reportedly warm to the touch year-round, even in New Jersey’s cold winters. Some think it could be a portal to hell.
New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light
A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
The 5 weirdest places in New Jersey that you’ve never seen
Listen, there’s a whole magazine and a website devoted to it: Weird New Jersey. And people can’t get enough of it. One of the greatest things about our state is that we do have some sites worth visiting that are creepy, weird or have some sort of unusual aspect to them.
Visit This Small New Jersey Town For The Absolute Perfect Day Trip
New Jersey is known for a lot of things, but what really sets us apart from other states is all of our unique small towns, and one town is getting some serious props for being one of the best places in the state to visit for a day trip!. There's...
The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned
A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
The Oldest Pizzeria in New Jersey Has Been Making Pies For Over 100 Years
Sure, you can have your pizza delivered, but there's something special about getting a slice on a paper plate and sitting in a booth at your favorite pizzeria. I've always been fascinated by the pizza-making process. Isn't cool to take a peek "behind the scenes" and see how the magic...
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar
This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
Did anyone else in New Jersey randomly receive this in the mail?
I came home Thursday night to see a package with my name on it. "Strange," I thought. I didn’t remember ordering anything. I quickly tried to remember if I did some online shopping after a glass or two of wine. (We’ve all been there, right? RIGHT?!) However, nothing came to mind.
Viral Tik Tok Star Calls New Jersey Italian Restaurants Cheap and Lazy
Most of us are picky about where we decide to dine out. Why shouldn't we be? We're paying for the meal. Usually, we find our go-to and stick with it and occasionally take a suggestion from a friend. A Tik Tik influencer is getting noticed for making quite the claim....
This Beautiful Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
We love history here in New Jersey, and we really love a great restaurant. So, when you combine the two, you have a must-visit place. So what is the New Jersey restaurant that experts say is the most historic in the whole state?. There are so many amazing New Jersey...
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
This Is Why New Jersey Is Obsessed With Guy Fieri
So what is Guy Fieri’s secret sauce? New Jersey is literally obsessed with him. I’ve seen the proof. All we have to do is write about him and our ratings go through the roof. So I did a deep dive into who the hell this Guy really is to figure out why we all want to be his BFF.
How Do Brutal New Jersey Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?
We are bracing for another New Jersey winter, and most of us have been dreading it since the last beach umbrellas got lifted. There is no question that New Jersey was built to be a summer place. Even inland sections thrive in the summer, but by some weird twist of fate, we get some long nasty winters around here. Or do we?
Foodies say these 2 NJ restaurants are musts in 2023
There is nothing worse than being ready for a killer meal and the food is mediocre at best. The best way to prevent that is to listen to word-of-mouth reviews. Foodies agree that these are two New Jersey spots that you have to try in 2023!. If you are in...
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
Yum! Is This the Best “Sunday Gravy” in All of New Jersey?
So there is always a bit of debate as to what "Sunday Gravy" is called. Some would say "red sauce" while others might say "tomato sauce". In addition, maybe you call it pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce. No matter what you call it I think we can all agree that it is delicious. Does your family still do Sunday night dinner with maybe spaghetti and meatballs, topped off with Mom's "Sunday Gravy"? For me growing up it was more likely an Irish favorite like pot roast and potatoes on our Sunday night lol.
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
New Jersey Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
At this point, it should never come as a surprise to any of us that a New Jersey restaurant is being praised on a national level, and this time around, it's one of our amazing seafood restaurants. One of the most famous things about New Jersey is our shoreline. We...
