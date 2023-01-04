Read full article on original website
Emergency Information: Major Crash Involving Fuel Tanker: Highway 97 Closure North Of Klamath Falls
A major crash has occurred near mile post 235 on Highway 97. The scene is about 22 miles south of the Diamond Lake 138 junction. The crash involves a loaded fuel tanker truck that is leaking fuel. The highway is blocked and could be closed for an extended time. Very...
6.4 Quake In Northern California Causes Movement And Alerts In Klamath Falls
A 6.4 quake shook Northern California early this morning at about 2:34am. Some residents in the local Klamath Falls area reported seeing shake alerts on mobile devices. Other residents in Klamath Falls reported seeing lights and curtains move during the early morning quake. CalTrans has continued to inspect bridges and...
Pacific Power Rates Set To Increase By Almost 15% On Jan 1 2023
Expect a rate increase of 14.8 percent on January 1st. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently finalized rate increases for PacifiCorp (dba Pacific Power) customers effective January 1, 2023. The increase stems from decisions in two proceedings—an annual adjustment for power costs, which are markedly higher due to market volatility, and a general rate case filing for non-energy related costs, including costs to mitigate wildfire risk.
Weather Alert: Freezing Rain Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning. Active Weather Expected Next Week
Freezing rain will be possible as arctic air mixes with a warm front Thursday night into Friday Morning in the local Klamath Falls and surrounding areas. A widespread ice storm is expected for the Portland metro area down to just north of Roseburg and in the Columbia Gorge and other areas of Oregon for those traveling. We recommend checking with local weather sources and Tripcheck.com before venturing out.
SPENCE MOUNTAIN PROTECTED: KLAMATH COUNTY ACQUIRES PUBLIC FOREST AND REGIONAL TOURISM DESTINATION
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Rising dramatically above Upper Klamath Lake in Southern Oregon, Spence Mountain is home to oak and ponderosa pine woodlands, some of the rarest habitats in the state, and more than 47 miles of biking trails. As of this month, it’s protected forever. That’s thanks to...
DHS Says Some SNAP Benefits May Be Replaceable Due To Inclement Weather Losses
Some SNAP benefits could be replaceable due to inclement weather losses…. If you had to throw away food purchased with SNAP due to the recent inclement weather related power outages, you can request replacement benefits to purchase new food. You must request replacement benefits within 10 calendar days of...
Whale Watch Week Starts At Oregon Coast
Oregon Coast—Whale Watch Week is set to open tomorrow, Dec. 28, despite a blustery Whale Watch eve that brought downed trees, power outages and high water to the Oregon Coast. The high winds and water that buffeted the coast today are expected to subside by tonight or early Wednesday...
Unusually Strong Storm Will Bring High Winds To Region Today Into Thursday
A strengthening low pressure system that currently matches the low pressure reading of a category 3 hurricane is moving into our region today. The storm is set to mainly impact portions of Northern California with heavy rain and winds. This storm is also expected to bring high winds to the local area by this afternoon and into Thursday afternoon.
