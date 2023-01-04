ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pacific Power Rates Set To Increase By Almost 15% On Jan 1 2023

Expect a rate increase of 14.8 percent on January 1st. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently finalized rate increases for PacifiCorp (dba Pacific Power) customers effective January 1, 2023. The increase stems from decisions in two proceedings—an annual adjustment for power costs, which are markedly higher due to market volatility, and a general rate case filing for non-energy related costs, including costs to mitigate wildfire risk.
Weather Alert: Freezing Rain Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning. Active Weather Expected Next Week

Freezing rain will be possible as arctic air mixes with a warm front Thursday night into Friday Morning in the local Klamath Falls and surrounding areas. A widespread ice storm is expected for the Portland metro area down to just north of Roseburg and in the Columbia Gorge and other areas of Oregon for those traveling. We recommend checking with local weather sources and Tripcheck.com before venturing out.
Whale Watch Week Starts At Oregon Coast

Oregon Coast—Whale Watch Week is set to open tomorrow, Dec. 28, despite a blustery Whale Watch eve that brought downed trees, power outages and high water to the Oregon Coast. The high winds and water that buffeted the coast today are expected to subside by tonight or early Wednesday...
Klamath Falls, OR
