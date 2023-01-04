ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Get 23% off PLAY flights to Europe for a limited time

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Travelers can snag the deal through Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evHGu_0k3VpQbh00
A PLAY aircraft. PLAY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSpKX_0k3VpQbh00

A low-cost airline at Logan Airport is celebrating 2023 with 23 percent off of round-trip flights to Europe.

Iceland-based PLAY, which began flying out of Logan Airport in May, is offering 23% off European trips from its four U.S. destinations — Logan Airport in Boston; Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, New York Stewart International Airport in New York, and Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Bostonians can get discounted fare to Berlin, Paris, Dublin, Iceland, and more. The deal must be booked by midnight on Jan. 7 and is good for travel through May 31.

The price includes all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply.

The airline says its “pay-for-what-you-need” model keeps fares affordable. Passengers get one personal item but pay extra for upgrades such as checked bags, meals, extra legroom, and more.

Check out all of the PLAY destinations and use the promo code PLAY2023 when booking the deal.

