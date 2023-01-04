Ruby Juneau Tassin, a native of Moreauville and longtime resident of New Roads, Louisiana, went to be with her Heavenly Father on January, 3, 2023 at the age of 93. Ruby was born on February 8, 1929, in Moreauville, LA, the youngest of ten children of Edward Joseph and Coralie Guillot Juneau. She met her loving husband, Osma, "Buddy" Tassin after he returned from serving in WWII. They were married on November 23, 1947, and later moved to New Roads and established Tassin's Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning, which served the New Roads and surrounding areas for nearly 50 years. Ruby was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. She will always be remembered for her creative, outgoing, and fun-loving personality. She loved to host family gatherings at her home on False River, including holiday picnics on the pier. She spent hours fishing and watching her children, friends, and family members swimming in False River. A talented seamstress, she was a longtime member of the Pointe Coupee Homemaker's Association and delighted in sewing many beautiful garments for her daughters, as well as making crafts and gifts for others. She was also a member of St. Mary of False River's Choir, Altar Society, and an Adoration Chapel Adorer. Ruby is survived by her two sons, Roddy Tassin and Gerard Tassin (Patricia); three daughters, Janet Conger (Sidney), Joan Roy (Lester) and Carolyn Smith (J. Ronnie, Jr.). She is also survived by her grandchildren; Michelle Tassin, Heather Beaud (Joby), Casey Leonards, (Lee) Clay Tassin (Erin), Jason Conger, Jacqueline Conger, Benjamin Dabadie,(Allison), Rebecca Guidroz, and James R. Smith, III; 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Osma "Buddy" Tassin, grandson, Ryan J. Tassin, daughter-in-law, Roberta H. Tassin, six brothers; George, Lawrence, Joseph, Murray, Ralph, and Kermit Juneau, and three sisters; Sadie Saucier, Maben Lemoine, and Rena Cooper. The visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, LA on Saturday, January 7 from 8:00 am - 9:45 am. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10:00 am. The entombment will follow in False River Memorial Park Mausoleum. Special thanks to Pointe Coupee Hospice and the staff and workers at LaCour House Assisted Living Community, where Ruby was a resident for the last 7 12 years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice or St. Mary of False River.

