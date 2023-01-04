Read full article on original website
Audrey Walker, 86, Marksville
Funeral services for Ms. Audrey Dupuy Walker will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9th, 2023 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Ruby Juneau Tassin, Moreauville native
Ruby Juneau Tassin, a native of Moreauville and longtime resident of New Roads, Louisiana, went to be with her Heavenly Father on January, 3, 2023 at the age of 93. Ruby was born on February 8, 1929, in Moreauville, LA, the youngest of ten children of Edward Joseph and Coralie Guillot Juneau. She met her loving husband, Osma, "Buddy" Tassin after he returned from serving in WWII. They were married on November 23, 1947, and later moved to New Roads and established Tassin's Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning, which served the New Roads and surrounding areas for nearly 50 years. Ruby was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. She will always be remembered for her creative, outgoing, and fun-loving personality. She loved to host family gatherings at her home on False River, including holiday picnics on the pier. She spent hours fishing and watching her children, friends, and family members swimming in False River. A talented seamstress, she was a longtime member of the Pointe Coupee Homemaker's Association and delighted in sewing many beautiful garments for her daughters, as well as making crafts and gifts for others. She was also a member of St. Mary of False River's Choir, Altar Society, and an Adoration Chapel Adorer. Ruby is survived by her two sons, Roddy Tassin and Gerard Tassin (Patricia); three daughters, Janet Conger (Sidney), Joan Roy (Lester) and Carolyn Smith (J. Ronnie, Jr.). She is also survived by her grandchildren; Michelle Tassin, Heather Beaud (Joby), Casey Leonards, (Lee) Clay Tassin (Erin), Jason Conger, Jacqueline Conger, Benjamin Dabadie,(Allison), Rebecca Guidroz, and James R. Smith, III; 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Osma "Buddy" Tassin, grandson, Ryan J. Tassin, daughter-in-law, Roberta H. Tassin, six brothers; George, Lawrence, Joseph, Murray, Ralph, and Kermit Juneau, and three sisters; Sadie Saucier, Maben Lemoine, and Rena Cooper. The visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, LA on Saturday, January 7 from 8:00 am - 9:45 am. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10:00 am. The entombment will follow in False River Memorial Park Mausoleum. Special thanks to Pointe Coupee Hospice and the staff and workers at LaCour House Assisted Living Community, where Ruby was a resident for the last 7 12 years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice or St. Mary of False River.
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A woman apparently known by numerous aliases has been arrested after being accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale whose list of patients even included minors, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies began to investigate reports of someone...
Concerns grow to fear for residents living in Lafayette neighborhood overtaken by squatters
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the main […]
APSB, Bunkie Council OK land swap
Carver campus in exchange for city-owned ball fields. There will soon be one less vacant school site in Avoyelles Parish, one more public community center and two more high school baseball parks due to unanimous votes by the Avoyelles Parish School Board and Bunkie City Council. Both parties have agreed...
New principal named at Northside High in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish School System has named Perry Myles as principal of Northside High School
Opelousas man turns himself in after defacing St. Landry Confederate Monument
An Opelousas man has turned himself in after allegedly defacing a public monument at the Opelousas Courthouse, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.
Chinese restaurant in Lafayette to close for good
A Chinese restaurant on Ambassador Caffery Parkway has announced that it will close for good next week.
Opelousas man arrested in monument vandalism
The 66-year-old man turned himself in, was booked with criminal damage to property, posted bond and has been released.
UPDATE: Two dead, three critically injured in crash just outside Maurice
Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen said two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 167 just outside of Maurice city limits.
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
Dave & Buster's Officially Coming to Lafayette
It is being reported that the 5 acres of land in the Ambassador Town Center cost the entertainment business $3,066,624.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed and Three Other Injured in Early Morning Crash on US 167
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed and Three Other Injured in Early Morning Crash on US 167. Vermilion Parish, Louisiana – Two people were killed and three more injured in a vehicle crash in Louisiana on 5 January, according to state police. Louisiana State Police reported that on January 5,...
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel
PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
