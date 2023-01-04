ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansura, LA

avoyellestoday.com

Audrey Walker, 86, Marksville

Funeral services for Ms. Audrey Dupuy Walker will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9th, 2023 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Ruby Juneau Tassin, Moreauville native

Ruby Juneau Tassin, a native of Moreauville and longtime resident of New Roads, Louisiana, went to be with her Heavenly Father on January, 3, 2023 at the age of 93. Ruby was born on February 8, 1929, in Moreauville, LA, the youngest of ten children of Edward Joseph and Coralie Guillot Juneau. She met her loving husband, Osma, "Buddy" Tassin after he returned from serving in WWII. They were married on November 23, 1947, and later moved to New Roads and established Tassin's Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning, which served the New Roads and surrounding areas for nearly 50 years. Ruby was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. She will always be remembered for her creative, outgoing, and fun-loving personality. She loved to host family gatherings at her home on False River, including holiday picnics on the pier. She spent hours fishing and watching her children, friends, and family members swimming in False River. A talented seamstress, she was a longtime member of the Pointe Coupee Homemaker's Association and delighted in sewing many beautiful garments for her daughters, as well as making crafts and gifts for others. She was also a member of St. Mary of False River's Choir, Altar Society, and an Adoration Chapel Adorer. Ruby is survived by her two sons, Roddy Tassin and Gerard Tassin (Patricia); three daughters, Janet Conger (Sidney), Joan Roy (Lester) and Carolyn Smith (J. Ronnie, Jr.). She is also survived by her grandchildren; Michelle Tassin, Heather Beaud (Joby), Casey Leonards, (Lee) Clay Tassin (Erin), Jason Conger, Jacqueline Conger, Benjamin Dabadie,(Allison), Rebecca Guidroz, and James R. Smith, III; 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Osma "Buddy" Tassin, grandson, Ryan J. Tassin, daughter-in-law, Roberta H. Tassin, six brothers; George, Lawrence, Joseph, Murray, Ralph, and Kermit Juneau, and three sisters; Sadie Saucier, Maben Lemoine, and Rena Cooper. The visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, LA on Saturday, January 7 from 8:00 am - 9:45 am. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10:00 am. The entombment will follow in False River Memorial Park Mausoleum. Special thanks to Pointe Coupee Hospice and the staff and workers at LaCour House Assisted Living Community, where Ruby was a resident for the last 7 12 years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice or St. Mary of False River.
NEW ROADS, LA
KPLC TV

Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A woman apparently known by numerous aliases has been arrested after being accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale whose list of patients even included minors, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies began to investigate reports of someone...
OAKDALE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

APSB, Bunkie Council OK land swap

Carver campus in exchange for city-owned ball fields. There will soon be one less vacant school site in Avoyelles Parish, one more public community center and two more high school baseball parks due to unanimous votes by the Avoyelles Parish School Board and Bunkie City Council. Both parties have agreed...
BUNKIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
wbrz.com

Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel

PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
MARKSVILLE, LA

