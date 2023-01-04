ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting on Milwaukee's south side, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 16th and Greenfield on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek critically missing 14-year-old Jael Rodriguez

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Jael Rodriguez. Rodriguez is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic male, 5’04”, 147 pounds, slim build, brown hair, brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing all black...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman Park police chase, crash; 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night, Jan. 6 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. Police said they began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle driving recklessly near Sherman and Locust around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said the pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Police shot at during vehicle chase

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police have confirmed to 12 News that someone shot at officers during a chase Friday morning. It happened on N. 100th Street between Capitol Drive and Grantosa Drive just after 2:45 a.m. "I heard about 11 gunshots and I heard cars passing by late at night,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Arrest Made, Charges Filed In Milwaukee’s First Homicide Of 2023

A 16-year-old is the suspect in Milwaukee’s first homicide of 2023. Prosecutors yesterday filed first-degree homicide charges against Javontae Jones. Police say he was one of several people involved in a shootout at the JJ Fish and Chicken restaurant on New Year’s Day. A 17-year-old was killed in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Bond set at $300K for Milwaukee man charged in Christmas Eve homicide

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged in connection to the Christmas Eve homicide of Sildian Torres appeared in court Friday, Jan. 6. Omarion Danielson is charged with first degree reckless homicide and two counts first degree recklessly endangering safety. A criminal complaint says 18-year-old Danielson fired shots at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD officers shot at during high-speed pursuit with stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police were involved in a high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle out of West Bend early Friday, Jan. 6. Police say around 2:42 a.m., officers observed a vehicle drive away from Sherman Park at a high rate of speed as the squad approached. The vehicle continued to drive recklessly and officers attempted to stop the driver. Officials say a pursuit ensued and the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots at officers near 100th Street and Capitol Drive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered

MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire near 21st and Brown, 3 people displaced

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire crews responded to a house fire near 21st and Brown around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Jan. 7. The Milwaukee Fire Department said there was fire throughout the first and second floors of the building. Fire crews found three family members and their two dogs safe outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Suspect charged in Christmas Eve homicide of Milwaukee mother

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police have arrested a suspect in connection to the Christmas Eve homicide of Sildian Torres. Eighteen-year-old Omarion Danielson is charged with first degree reckless homicide and two counts first degree recklessly endangering safety. Sildian Torres was traveling in her vehicle near 29th and Greenfield Dec....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Teen accused in 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting pleads guilty to 5 counts

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The teen accused of injuring eight people during a shooting at Mayfair Mall in 2020, pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Xavier Sevilla, who was 15 years old at the time, opened fire...
MILWAUKEE, WI

