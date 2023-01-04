Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
SDG&E rates have been increasing for years, how has that affected your budget?
New gas and electric rates went into effect Jan. 1, and San Diego ratepayers will see a large jump on their bills this month. According to SDG&E, the cost per unit of natural gas more than doubled over the past year, and that means residents who had a peak winter gas bill of about $105 last January can expect the January 2023 bill to be around $225.
KPBS
Residential batteries linked over internet could soon help California’s electrical grid
It has been less than a year since Andrea Divis moved back to San Diego County into a two-story Oceanside home. “It’s comfortable and cozy, and really, the backyard is kind of like my oasis,” Divis said. She deals with a chronic medical condition that does not allow...
KPBS
An end to the drought?
With all the rain and snow we’ve had so far, you might be wondering if we’re getting close to ending the drought. That answer depends on how you define a drought. In other news, new data from the San Diego County Health Department isn’t showing a large spike in COVID or flu cases from the Christmas holiday. Plus, tell us your new year resolutions by leaving us a voicemail with your name and what part of San Diego County you live in, at 619-452-0228.
KPBS
Creating environmentally friendly plastic
Plastic products have become a huge environmental problem and some San Diego companies are trying to change that by creating new kinds of plastics. In other news, SDG&E natural gas customers will experience sticker shock when they open up their January bills. Plus, San Diego’s House of Ukraine has partnered with a humanitarian organization to bring holiday joy to children in Ukraine.
KPBS
New plastics made from plants developed in San Diego
Surfer Tom Cooke stands on a beach in Encinitas where other surfers are catching plenty of waves. It’s a nice clean beach but plastic waste isn’t far away, floating in what’s called the Pacific Garbage Patch. Go elsewhere in the world to surf, Cooke said, and you...
KPBS
High surf, flood advisory in effect in San Diego County
A strong Pacific storm that doused Southern California with rain, damaging winds, high surf and flooding is moving out of the area Friday. Some roadways became overrun with water and debris, forcing some freeway lane closures, but the system dropped far less rain Thursday than originally expected as it quickly moved through the area.
KPBS
San Diego’s connection to Jan. 6 remains even if many want to move on
As the nation commemorates the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, San Diego leaders say it’s important to recognize its impact locally now and in the future. San Diego’s connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection was forged in a flash when local resident Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to enter the Capitol building through a broken window. On Friday, Babbitt’s mother – Micki Witthoeft – was arrested in Washington D.C. for blocking traffic during a demonstration.
KPBS
COVID numbers remain steady, county prepares for holiday-influenced surge
The number of new COVID-19 cases remained fairly steady in the past week, but county officials warned Friday an influx from holiday gatherings was likely in coming days. "It's never been more important to get tested if you feel COVID-19 symptoms and to get the bivalent booster vaccination if you haven't," said county Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten. "It's still less than two weeks from Christmas and we don't know what New Year's celebrations could bring. So, take care of yourself and get tested if you feel sick. If you are not ill, get boosted to stay healthy."
KPBS
San Diego Blood Bank: Blood donations low during winter
Winter is a tough time to get blood donations. Claudine Van Gonka of the San Diego Blood Bank said there's several reasons why. “Coming out of the holidays ... people are sick," Van Gonka said. "The colleges and high schools that normally host blood drives ... are still out for this season. And that accounts for about 20% of all the blood that we collect every year.”
KPBS
Old Central Library to begin sheltering homeless
After years of being stuck in bureaucratic limbo, it appears that the old Central Library in Downtown San Diego will begin offering shelter services to the homeless later this month. Then, a volunteer group is providing medical care to unhoused people in Sacramento, where in 2021, almost 200 unsheltered people died. The practice of bringing medicine to the people is taking off around the state. Next, plastic waste is a huge environmental problem for the earth and its oceans. One answer to the problem is being explored in San Diego. Then, while in some ways the world-famous Hollywood-dwelling mountain lion, P-22 was unique, mountain lions aren’t uncommon here and they make their homes closer to humans than you might think. Finally, we talk to Jeff Speck, author of, “Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time” about efforts to transform America’s cities away from cars, toward a more walkable future.
KPBS
What goals do you have for 2023?
A new year means new year’s resolutions for many of us. You might want to go to the gym more, visit somewhere in particular, or set a new career goal. Perhaps you want to listen to your inner voice more, or simply steer clear of negative people. Is this the year you take those guitar lessons or maybe start getting involved in a cause that’s close to your heart? Whatever it is, we want to know what you hope to accomplish in 2023.
KPBS
Q&A: New county sheriff on her plans for the department
San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez is just a few weeks into the job as the county’s top law enforcement leader. The San Diego native began her work for the department in 1985 as a deputy in the county jails, and as the department’s 31st sheriff, she is tasked with bringing change to a jail system with some of the highest numbers of in-custody deaths in the state.
KPBS
Our elusive neighbor: The mountain lion
After a decade of living wild in the Griffith park area of Los Angeles, the world-famous mountain lion known as P-22, was captured and euthanized last month at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. He was in the care of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who determined the cat was too sick and injured to return to his Hollywood home.
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: 'Working Title,' 'Winterreise' and witches
"Working Title" first launched as a short-run art exhibition and performance event in March 2020, days before California's COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. It's finally back, taking place this weekend at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral near Balboa Park. The space is the point: Leslie Leytham, Project [BLANK]'s cofounder, said that using a...
KPBS
Nonprofits team up to send emergency Epiphany gifts to Ukraine
On Friday, Jan. 6, Ukrainians celebrate the Epiphany, the third and final Christmas holiday in the country. This year, however, many will mark the occasion in the middle of a war, many without heat and electricity. House of Ukraine president Mira Rubin said it's important for those Ukrainians to know...
KPBS
Maya Millete's family hopes her memory lives on as court case set to start
It’s been almost two years since Maricris Drouaillet heard her sister’s voice or saw her smile, and she’d give anything to be able to give her a hug. "The first day we couldn’t find her, it’s nerve wracking, it’s really hard and the first couple days I said, you know she’ll be home and we’re counting days, and then we started counting the months, and now it’s two years," said Drouaillet.
Comments / 0