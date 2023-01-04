ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunfire inside Edina's Southdale Center leads to brief lockdown

EDINA, Minn. – Shoppers and employees inside a Twin Cities mall were forced to shelter in place Monday afternoon after someone fired a handgun inside the complex. Edina police say it happened at about 12:11 p.m. near the Hennepin County Service Center, which is located inside the mall. Chief...
Woman found dead on shore of Lake Michigan in 1997 is identified

After more than a quarter of a century, authorities have identified the remains of a young woman whose body washed up on the shore of Lake Michigan. On Monday, Michigan State Police announced that 26-year-old Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, of Chicago, accidentally drowned before her unclothed body was discovered on October 27, 1997. Police said the only identifying item on the woman when her body was discovered was a single earring, the only lead police had for years.
