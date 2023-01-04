Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Gunfire inside Edina's Southdale Center leads to brief lockdown
EDINA, Minn. – Shoppers and employees inside a Twin Cities mall were forced to shelter in place Monday afternoon after someone fired a handgun inside the complex. Edina police say it happened at about 12:11 p.m. near the Hennepin County Service Center, which is located inside the mall. Chief...
Woman found dead on shore of Lake Michigan in 1997 is identified
After more than a quarter of a century, authorities have identified the remains of a young woman whose body washed up on the shore of Lake Michigan. On Monday, Michigan State Police announced that 26-year-old Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, of Chicago, accidentally drowned before her unclothed body was discovered on October 27, 1997. Police said the only identifying item on the woman when her body was discovered was a single earring, the only lead police had for years.
Ellen DeGeneres shares video of raging flood waters near home as Montecito evacuated during storm
As powerful storms wreak havoc in California, Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in the affluent town of Montecito, posted a video of raging floodwaters near her house, pleading with people to "be nicer to Mother Nature." Montecito is currently under an evacuation order, but DeGeneres said in the caption of the...
Why California can't use floodwaters to end historic drought crisis
CBS News' Lana Zak discussed why the record-breaking amount of rain that's drenched California won't end the state's ongoing drought.
Texas set to execute former cop for hiring 2 people to kill his wife during custody battle nearly 30 years ago
A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.35 billion, two $1 million winners in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot is now a whopping $1.35 billion after there was no winner in Tuesday night's drawing. This is the second highest prize in the game's history. The winning numbers Tuesday were: 7-13-14-15-18 Mega Ball 9. The one-time cash payout option is now $707.9 million for...
Officials: N.J. homeowner fires at would-be car thief in his home
A suspect who made his way into a New Jersey house to steal the key fob to a luxury car didn't expect to be confronted by the homeowner with a gun. CBS2's Christine Sloan reports.
Former Assistant Director of FBI Intelligence discusses Idaho student murders
Former Executive Assistant Director of Intelligence with the FBI Joshua Skule joined CBS News to discuss the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.
Journalist loses her job after reporting about abuse allegations in West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities
A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was told to stop reporting on...
