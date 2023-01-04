After more than a quarter of a century, authorities have identified the remains of a young woman whose body washed up on the shore of Lake Michigan. On Monday, Michigan State Police announced that 26-year-old Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, of Chicago, accidentally drowned before her unclothed body was discovered on October 27, 1997. Police said the only identifying item on the woman when her body was discovered was a single earring, the only lead police had for years.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO