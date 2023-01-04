Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday
The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game
It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
Sean Payton Has Eyes Firmly On Cowboys’ Coaching Job
Sean Payton had a very successful run as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 before stepping down from the position. While Payton has remained out of the league in 2022, almost everyone is anticipating that he will make a return sooner than later. Given his resume, Payton...
Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders
It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying Read more... The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Who would the Green Bay Packers face in the NFC wild-card playoffs if they win Sunday vs. the Lions?
Four games — and arguably five — on Sunday bear impact on the Green Bay Packers' destiny beyond Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, aside from the obvious must-win against Detroit to even qualify for the postseason. The debatable game in that equation would be Seattle against the Los Angeles Rams...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions to get much-needed boost vs. Packers
This coming Sunday night, the Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in a game that may or may not have playoff implications for both teams. Depending on what happens earlier in the day when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play, Sunday night’s game could be a win-and-get-in situation for both the Lions and Packers. If the Seahawks were to win earlier in the day, the Lions would be eliminated from playoff contention, but if the Seahawks lose, the Lions will still have an opportunity to squeeze their way into the playoffs by beating the Packers.
Deadspin
Jimbo Fisher now has a creep, a racist, and a bonafide maniac on his coaching staff
After a preseason that featured an explosive back-and-forth with Nick Saban after the Alabama head coach made accusations about cheating and buying players through NIL, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher responded by producing a disappointing 5-7 season. To turn things around he’s hiring Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator — one of the most disgraceful coaches to ever blow a whistle.
Pete Carroll has faith in Dan Campbell, while Diggs makes plea to Lions
The Lions have plenty to play for Sunday, whether or not they get the help they need. They have a chance to knock the Packers out of the playoffs.
What channel is the Lions vs. Packers game on Sunday? Free live stream
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (8-8) and Green Bay Packers (8-8) will have all eyes on them as they close the NFL’s regular season, in what could potentially decide the NFC’s final wild-card spot. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch or listen...
Erin Andrews Has 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
At the mid-way point of the 2022 NFL season it certainly looked like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would be enjoying the playoffs from their respective couches. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers closed out the seasons strong. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers last weekend.
BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On NFL Rumors
Amid rumors of his return to the NFL, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh issued a statement to address his future in Ann Arbor.
NFL Owner Reportedly Wants Team To Sign Tom Brady
The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new starting quarterback — and owner Mark Davis reportedly wants Tom Brady to fill that role in 2023. A former Raiders executive says Davis is all in on adding Brady to the roster this offseason, but head coach Josh McDaniels may not be.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy
On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.
Giants Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the only team making a change under center in tomorrow's game against the New York Giants. Big Blue are switching things up too. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, quarterback Davis Webb will start for the Giants against the Eagles tomorrow. It will be the first start of Webb's NFL career.
John Harbaugh Has Telling Comment About Lamar Jackson's Playoff Status
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh continues to be non-committal about the injury status of Lamar Jackson. Jackson has been out since suffering a PCL sprain in Week 14. He's been unavailable for each practice this week, making it extremely unlikely that he suits up for this weekend's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
