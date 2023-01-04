ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud

Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
Oxygen

Years After The Bernie Madoff Scandal, Where Is The Madoff Family Now?

The family of Bernie Madoff, who ran the largest Ponzi scheme in American history, is no stranger to premature deaths and controversy. The Madoff family has been shrouded in scandal and tragedy. Notoriously, Bernie Madoff ran the largest Ponzi scheme ever in the United States, defrauding thousands of people out of billions of dollars with a now-notorious investment scam. He was sentenced to spend 150 years in prison in 2009 after being convicted of a slew of fraud charges.
StyleCaster

Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’

He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
HeySoCal

Head of college admissions scandal sentenced to federal prison

A former Newport Beach college admissions consultant who orchestrated a $25 million nationwide bribery scheme to get children of wealthy parents into USC, UCLA and other top colleges was sentenced Wednesday to 3 1/2 years behind bars for his role as mastermind of the “Varsity Blues” scandal that ensnared coaches, business executives and Hollywood celebrities.
Law & Crime

Disgraced Reality TV Star Jen Shah Fights with Feds over ‘Salacious’ Account of Her Alleged Affair on Eve of Fraud Sentencing

Days before her sentencing, federal prosecutors told a judge that reality TV star turned fraudster Jennifer Shah was hit with a restraining order over an alleged affair. The next day, Shah’s lawyer hit back against what she described as the “unreliable, salacious” allegations — confirming certain parts of the account, while disputing others.
AOL Corp

'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for fraud

Jen Shah, star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been sentenced to 6 and half years in prison for fraud. She'll be subject to five years of supervised release when she's free. It's a harsher sentence than the three-year term the 49-year-old Bravo star was seeking. Shah pleaded guilty for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly and vulnerable.
BBC

Carole Packman murder: Russell Causley to be released from prison

Russell Causley, the murderer who was questioned at the UK's first public parole hearing, is set to be released from prison. The 79-year-old murdered wife Carole Packman in Bournemouth in 1985 but has always refused to reveal the whereabouts of her body. The Parole Board said it was satisfied that...
Military.com

Former Contractor Pleads Guilty in Afghan Bid and Visa Scheme

An American ex-contractor pleaded guilty to bribery and visa conspiracies while working on behalf of U.S. interests in Afghanistan during the war, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Orlando Clark, along with his co-conspirator, Todd Coleman, personally pocketed $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company in exchange for funneling millions...
The Hill

Health Care — US Postal Service cleared to deliver abortion pills

Chaos continued in the House today after Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to get enough votes on a sixth straight ballot for Speaker. We are heading into day three of the 118th Congress without a Speaker.   In health news, the Biden administration is taking steps to expand access to abortion pills in states that haven’t outlawed…
clearadmit.com

Real Numbers of MBA Admissions: Cost of MBA Programs in the U.S.

In this edition of Real Numbers of MBA Admissions, see the total cost of a full-time MBA per year at U.S. schools. Tuition comprises most of the cost of each program. Other factors, including room and board, program fees, books and supplies, health insurance, transportation and other expenses, have been added to provide the total cost of an MBA in the U.S. by year.
