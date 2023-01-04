Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Bengals mad at NFL over rule change
The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How AFC playoff picture could look if Bills-Bengals game is canceled
Though no decision has been made yet, the NFL is leaning toward not resuming the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of Monday’s game in Cincinnati, according to ProFootballTalk. The Bills safety has shown “signs of improvement” since Tuesday, the team said Wednesday afternoon. If the game is ruled a no contest, playoff seeding would be determined from Week 18 results. The Chiefs (13-3) would capture the No. 1 seed with a win over the Raiders on Saturday. As for the Bills (12-3), they still could become the top seed with a win over...
NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game
The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Rules Bills vs. Bengals 'No Contest'; Patriots Impact?
A look at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s competitive equity recommendation to be voted on, and the Week 18 playoff scenarios affecting the New England Patriots.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
No neutral site: Pittsburgh won’t host AFC Championship Game without Steelers in it
Despite reports that the Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium could host a neutral site AFC Championship Game, the league is not considering Pittsburgh as a location. Steelers fans don’t have to worry about being trolled for an AFC Championship Game being hosted at their home stadium without them in it.
Bills uplifted by Damar Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game. In three days since the...
Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game officially canceled
Ever since Monday night’s rightful postponement of the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium, the
NFL Playoff Projection: With Bills-Bengals canceled, seeding scenarios become clearer
No matter what the NFL decided about the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended and eventually canceled, some teams were going to be put in an unfair situation. "I recognize that there is no perfect solution," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Thursday. While we'll figure out what happens...
Michigan: NCAA looking into potential football infractions
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the “draft allegations” were received Thursday. “We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Steelers players deliver toys for Damar Hamlin, Chasing M’s Foundation
The entire NFL community and country has railed around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after a hit in the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no different in Hamlin’s hometown. Hamlin is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in...
NFL news: The coin toss Ravens-Bengals scenario that’s still alive
With the NFL making it official that the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills is deemed canceled and won’t be re-played, some may think that the AFC North division title is still up for grabs, with only the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens left to contend for it.
Unpacking Tennessee Titans' season-ending gut punch vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | Estes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four observations from the Tennessee Titans’ season-ending 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field. A game – and a season – gets away late It just wasn’t enough. ...
Troy Aikman critical of Trevor Lawrence over poor play
Troy Aikman did not hold back when it came to providing honest analysis during the Week 18 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans on Saturday. The Jags entered the game favored to win by 5.5 or 6 points, but they fell behind early and trailed until their defense came up with a huge... The post Troy Aikman critical of Trevor Lawrence over poor play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers vs Browns Headlines: Playoff Updates, MVP, Browns Blowout
It was a wild week for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs played in season finale with a heavy heart
NFL-leading rusher Josh Jacobs played against the Kansas City Chiefs days after his father, Marty, underwent emergency heart surgery.
Bengals' Zac Taylor hits NFL for AFC playoff seeding solution
To say the Cincinnati Bengals and head coach Zac Taylor are not thrilled with the NFL would be an understatement. Under the league’s proposed AFC playoff seeding rules this year, the Bengals could lose out on a chance to host a playoff game in the wild card round despite winning the AFC North — via coin flip.
