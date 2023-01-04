ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
The Comeback

Bengals mad at NFL over rule change

The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

How AFC playoff picture could look if Bills-Bengals game is canceled

Though no decision has been made yet, the NFL is leaning toward not resuming the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of Monday’s game in Cincinnati, according to ProFootballTalk. The Bills safety has shown “signs of improvement” since Tuesday, the team said Wednesday afternoon. If the game is ruled a no contest, playoff seeding would be determined from Week 18 results. The Chiefs (13-3) would capture the No. 1 seed with a win over the Raiders on Saturday. As for the Bills (12-3), they still could become the top seed with a win over...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bills uplifted by Damar Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game. In three days since the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Michigan: NCAA looking into potential football infractions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the “draft allegations” were received Thursday. “We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers players deliver toys for Damar Hamlin, Chasing M’s Foundation

The entire NFL community and country has railed around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after a hit in the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no different in Hamlin’s hometown. Hamlin is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in...
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman critical of Trevor Lawrence over poor play

Troy Aikman did not hold back when it came to providing honest analysis during the Week 18 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans on Saturday. The Jags entered the game favored to win by 5.5 or 6 points, but they fell behind early and trailed until their defense came up with a huge... The post Troy Aikman critical of Trevor Lawrence over poor play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
