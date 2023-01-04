ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News On 6

Damar Hamlin Awake, Showing 'Remarkable Improvement'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated...
BUFFALO, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers players deliver toys for Damar Hamlin, Chasing M’s Foundation

The entire NFL community and country has railed around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after a hit in the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no different in Hamlin’s hometown. Hamlin is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman critical of Trevor Lawrence over poor play

Troy Aikman did not hold back when it came to providing honest analysis during the Week 18 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans on Saturday. The Jags entered the game favored to win by 5.5 or 6 points, but they fell behind early and trailed until their defense came up with a huge... The post Troy Aikman critical of Trevor Lawrence over poor play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News On 6

Marvin Mims Declares For 2023 NFL Draft; Forgoes Final Season

University of Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims has declared for the 2023 NFL draft according to multiple sources. Mims was a standout player for the Sooners in 2022 with 6 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards receiving. In a tweet on Friday, Mims said that he wanted to thank God, his family, and the teammate, coaches, and fans that make Sooner Nation for their support.

