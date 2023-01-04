ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC purse snatcher shoves woman, 76, to the ground, video shows

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05odsV_0k3VozUB00

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was caught on video pushing a 76-year-old woman to the ground before snatching her purse in Tribeca on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The woman had just left the gym when the man began harassing her on Leonard Street at around 2 p.m., police said. The thief initially tried to steal the bag but the woman was able to hold on to it before the robber shoved her and ripped it from her shoulder as she fell to the ground, the NYPD video shows.

NYPD officer suspended; seen punching girl while responding to fight on Staten Island

Police said the suspect then fled on Church Street. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The robber remained at large, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Two people robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a Manhattan subway station on Friday, police said. A 62-year-old man and woman were approached by two assailants on the No. 6 train platform at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station around 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers pointed a gun at the two victims and stole their wallets before running away, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man hit with umbrella in anti-Asian attack in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was walking in Brooklyn when an unknown man approached his threatening him while making derogatory anti-Asian remarks and tacking him on Dec. 3, according to police. The man, 35, was walking around Fleet Place and Willoughby Street. Police said the man followed and hit the victim in the head […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery.    The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Brooklyn resident, the NYPD announced Saturday. In addition to the murder charge, Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane in New Springville, is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Levan Galdava, of Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say

An 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cellphone store, cops and police sources said.  Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stickup at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said.  The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said.  The suspects then hopped into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45

On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

19-year-old indicted on terrorism charges in machete attack near Times Square

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old suspect accused of attacking three NYPD officers with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, was indicted on multiple terrorism charges Friday. Bickford was arrested shortly after he allegedly attacked the three police officers at 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan. Bickford hit two […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD asks public for assistance in identifying grope and grab subway robbery suspect

NEW YORK, NY – A woman was groped and robbed in midtown Manhattan on December 28th by an unknown male suspect. On Friday, the NYPD released a photo and video surveillance footage, asking the public for assistance in identifying the man. The robbery occurred at around 11:15 pm inside the 42nd Street and Bryant Park subway station. The male suspect approached the woman and grabbed her buttocks. After that, he forcibly took her purse and punched her in the head before fleeing the scene. Detectives with the Midtown South Precinct described the man as in his 20’s, approximately 6’0″ tall, The post NYPD asks public for assistance in identifying grope and grab subway robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD

NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for exposing himself on NYC subways, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to several women and a 14-year-old girl on subways in Brooklyn and Queens, police said Thursday. Jose Lopez, 35, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with five counts of public lewdness in connection to five incidents between July and December, according to the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

60K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy