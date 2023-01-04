ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Fake Teen Doctor Sentenced To Prison For Latest Scam

Malachi Love-Robinson, a Florida man who infamously posed as a doctor as a teenager, has been sentenced to prison for his most recent scam. In January 2021, the Delray Beach Police Department claimed Love-Robinson, now 25, stole from his employer in early 2020 by transferring payments totaling $10,129.81 from the business’ account to his personal one. Love-Robsinon, who was working as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies, pleaded guilty and, according to NBC News, was sentenced to two years and four months this week.
