Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Former Fake Teen Doctor Sentenced To Prison For Latest Scam
Malachi Love-Robinson, a Florida man who infamously posed as a doctor as a teenager, has been sentenced to prison for his most recent scam. In January 2021, the Delray Beach Police Department claimed Love-Robinson, now 25, stole from his employer in early 2020 by transferring payments totaling $10,129.81 from the business’ account to his personal one. Love-Robsinon, who was working as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies, pleaded guilty and, according to NBC News, was sentenced to two years and four months this week.
Former Contractor Pleads Guilty in Afghan Bid and Visa Scheme
An American ex-contractor pleaded guilty to bribery and visa conspiracies while working on behalf of U.S. interests in Afghanistan during the war, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Orlando Clark, along with his co-conspirator, Todd Coleman, personally pocketed $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company in exchange for funneling millions...
