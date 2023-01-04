ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish Graces Vogue’s Cover in Printed Balmain Set & Pearls With Climate Activists

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Vogue ‘s first cover star of 2023 is none other than Billie Eilish, as well as a host of young climate activists.

Within the issue, as seen on Instagram , Eilish posed for the Mike Mills-shot editorial in a lightly raw-edged off-the-shoulder top and trousers covered in an allover cherub print, hailing from Balmain. Adding a hint of romance to the set were layered silver necklaces and small pearl-accented drop earrings by Pamela Love.

Inside the editorial, Eilish also wears a printed Collina Strada top and pants while discussing environmental issues with young climate activists including Tori Tsui, Ryan Berberet, Isaias Hernandez, Quannah Chasinghorse, Xiye Bastid, Maya Penn, Nalleli Cobo and Wanjiku “Wawa” Gatheru. The aforementioned activists were sustainably dressed as well, styled in pieces from Bode, Botter, Chopova Lowena, Collina Strada, Jamie Okuma, Mahdiyyah, Mara Hoffman, Maya’s Ideas, Pangaia, Reformation, Stella McCartney, and The Jean of Tomorrow by AG.

“I don’t want to be parading around like, Look at me! I’m making a difference. I just want to be making the difference and shutting the f-ck up about it,” Eilish shares with writer Jen Wang in her accompanying interview while discussing her passion for climate conservation. “I shouldn’t be making any products. I shouldn’t be selling anything. It’s just more sh-t to go into the landfill one day. I know that. But no one’s going to stop wearing clothes. No one’s going to stop making stuff. So I just do it in the best way I possibly can.”

Eilish also discusses her views on her rise to fame as a child, from her viral Spotify releases to winning numerous Grammy Awards .

“It’s wild,” Eilish says in the piece. “In my head, nobody knows who I am. Nobody knows what I look like. I was 13 when I put stuff out for the first time. I look back at who I was, when fewer eyes were on me. I grieve that. I strive to be that kid again.”

For footwear, Eilish usually opts for sneakers. In fact, she recently released a collaboration with Nike. During previous red carpet events, the star could be seen in platform sandals and pumps from brands like Gucci. However, her go-to styles are often sneakers hailing from Converse, Nike, Burberry and Balenciaga. The star occasionally wears tall boots that coordinate with her outfits as well, usually by Moon Boot, Dr. Martens and Swear London.

