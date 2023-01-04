Emily Ratajkowski Delivers ’90s Nostalgia in Gray Miniskirt & New Balance Sneakers With Over-the-Knee Socks

Emily Ratajkowski brought cool girl vibes to the streets of New York City yesterday in a matching coordinate set.

The supermodel dressed up in a gray herringbone wool-blend tweed miniskirt and the coordinating cropped belted herringbone wool-blend tweed jacket — both by Coperni . The theatrical cropped hem paired with the svelte belt makes for a trendy but stylish getup, as this set exudes 90s nostalgia with its intricate tailoring.

Ratajkowski accessorized with double gold hoop earrings, a black leather saddle bag, and tortoise-patterned sunglasses.

For footwear, Ratajkowski introduced a new take on schoolgirl flair by coupling her New Balance sneakers with contrasting black over-the-knee socks. This pair featured the familiar low-cut style with a mostly white design and a hint of red with a brown outsole.

When Ratajkowski’s not shooting campaigns or writing books, half the time, she can be found sporting a comfy pair of trainers. The actress often looks to brands like New Balance and Vans to meet her comfy needs. The other half is spent in eclectic strappy sandals, sensual pointed-toe stilettos, or stylish knee-high boots. No matter the occasion, you can depend on the London-born socialite to serve up a look.

