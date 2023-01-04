Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Missouri: Mother enters guilty plea and agrees to testify in the brutal child death case involving co-defendants
A mother in Missouri has entered a guilty plea after her 4-year-old daughter was allegedly killed by a male neighbor as part of a practice to “remove a demon.” According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s father, James Mast, reported on December 20, 2020, that his daughter, who is the victim, was allegedly subjected to physical abuse, forced into a body of water, left to freeze in the cold, and then brought back into the residence.
933kwto.com
Man to be Sentenced for 2018 Triple-Murder in Springfield
A man accused of a triple murder in Springfield in 2018 will be sentenced this week. Luis Perez was found guilty of the counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault after investigators say he killed his ex-roommates in November of 2018. Police say he killed his roommates on...
kjluradio.com
Saline County man pleads guilty in Benton County methamphetamine case
A Saline County man pleads guilty to his part in a case involving more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Randall Wilson, of Marshall, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced March 8. Wilson and four others were arrested last January after...
myozarksonline.com
Bolivar Woman Indicted By Dallas County Grand Jury
A Dallas County Grand Jury has indicted a 35-year-old Bolivar woman for the death of a child. Ashley Cameron faces charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. The 13-year-old child died in February of 2021, and authorities say Cameron failed to get the child proper medical treatment for an illness that was treatable. The bond for Cameron has been set at 100,000 dollars. A motion by prosecutors for a change of judge was granted.
lakeexpo.com
BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks
LAURIE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and the Highway Patrol investigating, on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The shooting took place at Park Place on Highway O across from Jiffy Stop Gas Station in Laurie. At approximately 7:30 p.m. neighbors of a mobile home say they heard shots and yelling between an officer and a tenant at the neighboring residence. The witness said it was a domestic dispute that police were called to, with the suspect uncooperative with the Laurie Police officer.
Investigation continues in Springfield after stolen vehicles found
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An investigation continues in Springfield after police found stolen vehicles at a property in town. At the property on South Farm Road 133, officials with the Springfield Police Department confirmed they recovered stolen vehicles, campers, and various equipment. Officers first came out to the property on Thursday evening. On Friday, law enforcement […]
fourstateshomepage.com
More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer
MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by 20-year-old Zander D. Fletcher of Warsaw, was at Bent Tree Drive and Homer Avenue (north of Route Z) around 5:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
myozarksonline.com
Laclede County Woman charged with Felony Domestic Assault
A January 30th court date has been set for a Lebanon woman who is charged with Felony Domestic Assault. 33 year old Felicia Davis was arrested on December 24th, after Laclede County Deputies arrived at her residence to find the victim bleeding from her arms, and hand, with an apparent injury to her mouth. Davis reportedly hit the victim multiple times, and when the victim attempted to call 9-1-1 Davis allegedly grabbed her phone and threw it. Davis also allegedly took the Christmas tree that was in the living room and threw it outside. When the Deputy asked Davis about the victim’s injuries, she said that she had probably done it to herself to get her into trouble. Davis is currently free on bond.
lakeexpo.com
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
Charges dropped for woman accused in alleged murder-for-hire case
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Charges were recently dropped for a woman who was accused of trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband's mother. Leigh Ann Bauman’s charges were dismissed by the Camden County Prosecuting attorney on Dec. 29. The prosecuting attorney at the time was Caleb Cunningham. Current Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor The post Charges dropped for woman accused in alleged murder-for-hire case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lincoln Man Arrested For Harassment, Domestic Assault
Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Break Time store, 101 Rebar Road Saturday evening in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with the caller, who stated that during the exchange of a child, the child's father lost his temper. He began to threaten and make aggressive gestures towards the caller and the caller's passenger.
kjluradio.com
Three people injured, one seriously, in Henry County collision near Tightwad
A Benton County woman suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in neighboring Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Gregory, 35, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 near the town of Tightwad late Saturday morning when she turned into the path of another vehicle. After the two vehicles collided, they came to a rest in a ditch.
myozarksonline.com
Warrant issued for man accused of forging over $5,000 in checks
A man from Ozark is facing charges in Camden and Laclede County following an investigation into forged checks belonging to a Lebanon business. The investigation began on October 10th, when the business owner reported that she found 2 checks written on her business bank account and that she didn’t recognize the signatures. One of the checks was for more than $ 33 hundred and the other was for more than $ 24 hundred, and had been cashed at Heritage Bank locations in Lebanon and Camdenton. The business owner reported that she believed the checks had been stolen from the mail. During the investigation, 37-year-old Joshua Witt of Ozark was identified as a suspect. Witt who has a long history of identity theft, and stealing in at least 3 states, has been charged with stealing and forgery in Camden County, and 3 counts of Forgery in Camden County. His bond was set at $25-hundred-cash or $ 25 thousand surety. A warrant has been issued for Witt’s arrest after he failed to show up for court in Laclede County.
Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia
A Springfield man was charged after being accused of robbing two people on Monday in the 500 block of East Nifong in Columbia. The post Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Oklahoma pair arrested in Missouri drug bust
Two Oklahomans are in hot water after they were arrested during a traffic stop in Missouri.
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Christian County, Mo.
BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Christian County. The patrol identified the victim as Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 14 east of Bruner on Thursday around 10 a.m. Investigators say his vehicle drove...
myozarksonline.com
Lamar Woman In Custody In Laclede County
A 58-year-old Lamar, Missouri, woman was taken into custody following her arrest in Laclede County last night. Dorothy N. Madrigal is facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Careless and Imprudent Driving involving an accident.
KYTV
Driver dies, 2 others injured in crash on U.S. 65 near I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died in a crash on U.S. 65 north of I-44 in Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash near Valley Water Mill Road around 9:30 a.m. Investigators say Hood was...
Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield
UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
