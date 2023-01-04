ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New COVID variant XBB.1.5 is on track to become dominant in the U.S., and experts are worried

By Erin Prater
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwnQd_0k3VoafG00

Omicron strain XBB.1.5 is spreading so rapidly that the World Health Organization is scrambling to study its risks.

The new subvariant is the most transmissible yet, Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for COVID-19 response at the World Health Organization, said at a Wednesday news conference. So far, however, there is no evidence that the new strain will cause illness worse than other Omicron variants.

Currently, the WHO’s main concern with the variant is its ability to quickly spread compared to other strains of Omicron, officials said. XBB.1.5 has “rapidly replaced other variants” in some European countries and in the Northeast U.S., where it comprises the vast majority of infections, according to Van Kerkhove.

As of Friday, XBB.1.5 was responsible for an estimated 75% of cases in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s regions 1 and 2, which include Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the federal health agency .

And it was projected to be responsible for more than 40% of sequenced COVID cases nationally, putting it on track for potential dominance when the agency updates its projections on Friday.

“In recent weeks there have been increasing reports of hospitalizations and health system pressure, particularly in temperate regions of the Northern Hemisphere, where respiratory diseases, including flu, are also circulating,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

The Northeast U.S.—where XBB.1.5 is responsible for most sequenced COVID cases—is seeing increasing hospitalizations, Van Kerkhove said.

But it’s too soon to conclude whether the new variant is responsible for the uptick, she said. Other respiratory viruses, like RSV and flu, are also circulating in the area, and a rise in COVID cases would be expected after holiday celebrations, regardless of a new variant appearing, she added.

Given the prevalence of XBB.1.5 in the U.S., the WHO has asked the CDC to report on the risks of the new variant. The WHO’s own technical advisory group on virus evolution is also working on a risk assessment, which is expected to be released in the coming days.

XBB.1.5, first identified in October, is a combination of two spinoffs of BA.2, “stealth Omicron.” In addition to the U.S., levels of the new variant are rapidly rising in Europe, WHO officials said. So far, it’s been identified in more than 25 countries.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:
People who skipped their COVID vaccine are at higher risk of traffic incidents
Elon Musk says getting booed by Dave Chapelle fans 'was a first for me in real life' suggesting he's aware of building backlash
Gen Z and young millennials have found a new way to afford luxury handbags and watches—living with mom and dad
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand

Comments / 53

xoxo21
3d ago

what do you expect. Biden didn't stop air flights to and from China while they were having covid epidemic. open borders aren't helping either.

Reply(16)
22
derrick
3d ago

All planned out, but its ok. God is in control , so they are in big trouble

Reply
16
Minnie cat
2d ago

Oh here we go again. Hyping everyone up. Stop it already. We’re not falling for your lies anymore.

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Independent

10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads

Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
earth.com

China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
TheDailyBeast

This New Variant Could Make You Pay for Skipping the Booster

Dr. Marie Curie, arguably the greatest early 20th century scientist alongside Albert Einstein, famously said, “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood.”Such is the case with the new XBB.1.5 subvariant now ascending in the United States. The strain is no harbinger of a new pandemic abyss, but does pose a greater threat than a slew of variants that preceded it. It also may prove to be the variant that comes back to bite Americans who have failed to get their bivalent (or omicron-specific) booster shots.For the week ending Dec. 31, the CDC estimated that...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tctmd.com

Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS

The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
Healthline

Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?

Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
Fortune

Fortune

263K+
Followers
11K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy