BATON ROUGE, La. – A short-handed Texas A&M women’s basketball team lost Thursday night’s game at No. 7 LSU, 74-34, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Playing with just seven players available for the third time this season, the Aggies played solid defense but were unable to muster the offense necessary to topple the Tigers. The Maroon & White held LSU 18 points below its season scoring average. On the season, Texas A&M has held every opponent under their average scoring output. The Aggies were also one of only two teams to hold the Tigers under 40.0% shooting from the field, limiting the Bayou Bengals to 38.3% (23-of-60).

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO