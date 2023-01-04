ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball to Host Ole Miss in Sunday Bout

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host the Ole Miss Rebels at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday. The Aggies (5-8, 0-3 SEC) are 5-3 at home this season and are giving up just 52.9 points per game in Aggieland. The A&M defense is forcing teams to shoot 35.3% from the field and only allowing 4.1 fast break points per contest inside Reed Arena.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan native to ref National Championship game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two obvious teams in the national championship are Georgia and TCU, but there’s another team on the field... the refs. A Bryan native is getting a once in a life time opportunity to ref this year’s title game. Brian Perry started reffing in...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball Falls at No. 7 LSU, 74-34

BATON ROUGE, La. – A short-handed Texas A&M women’s basketball team lost Thursday night’s game at No. 7 LSU, 74-34, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Playing with just seven players available for the third time this season, the Aggies played solid defense but were unable to muster the offense necessary to topple the Tigers. The Maroon & White held LSU 18 points below its season scoring average. On the season, Texas A&M has held every opponent under their average scoring output. The Aggies were also one of only two teams to hold the Tigers under 40.0% shooting from the field, limiting the Bayou Bengals to 38.3% (23-of-60).
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

Aggies Host LSU Tigers in SEC Home Opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks a season-high fourth straight victory when the Aggies host the visiting LSU Tigers at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Reed Arena. SERIES: LSU leads the all-time series, 28-18, and the Tigers have won 10 straight dating back...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
LSUCountry

Transfer Portal DL Visits LSU, SEC Experience

Former Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers took an official visit to LSU from Thursday to Friday. The former 4-star recruit in the 2020 class would provide the Tigers with depth up front, something defensive line coach Jamar Cain has been adding via the portal over the last few weeks. Once...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

TAMU Women’s Swim & Dive: No. 15 A&M Sweeps Competition at Double-Dual Meet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team defeated Georgia Tech (187-72) and SCAD (197-56) Friday morning inside the McAuley Aquatic Center. After a tough battle at Auburn, the Aggies bounced back in Atlanta as Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek kicked off the double-dual with a first-place time of 1:41.89 in the 200 medley relay.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kslsports.com

No. 3 Red Rocks Impress In Season Opener Against No. 6 LSU

SALT LAKE CITY- The No. 3 Red Rocks played host to the No. 6 LSU Tigers Friday night at the Huntsman Center in their season opener and did not disappoint. They beat the Tigers in front of a rowdy crowd 197.275 to 196.775 while still have some small things to build upon through the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tigerdroppings.com

Report: Another LSU Staffer To Join Deion Sanders At Colorado

LSU defensive line analyst Patrick Hill is expected to join Colorado's staff as defensive tackles coach under new head coach Deion Sanders. Hill is the second LSU staffer to move on to Colorado as former Director of Player Personnel Corey Phillips just recently took the same position on Sanders' staff in December. Per On3:
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

Utah Tech downs Kats 79-67

HUNTSVILLE — Utah Tech pulled away in the second half to hand Sam Houston a 79-67 setback at Johnson Coliseum on Saturday. The Bearkats (6-7, 2-1 WAC) trailed early but were able to tie the game at the half. The Trailblazers (10-5, 2-2) retook the advantage to start the second half and never looked back to pick up the victory.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Highlights: Bryan edges Midway in district home opener

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan posted a 44-41 victory over Midway in the Vikings district home opener at Viking Gym. The game was tied at 24 at the break and tied at 38 going into the fourth. The Vikings outscored Midway 6-3 in the fourth securing the win.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Consolidated girls takes down Rudder 56-39

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Lady Tigers hosted the Rangers in a crosstown showdown at Consol. While it was close in the first half, Tigers just leading 20-14, A&M Consolidated was able to pull away for a big 56-39 win.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Consol boys’ soccer finishes 3-0 at the Kilt Cup

THE WOODLANDS - The A&M Consolidated Tiger Boys Soccer Team finished the Kilt Cup with a 3-0 record, scoring 7 goals and only conceding 1. It also saw them finishing joint first place among some very prestigious soccer schools. The results were as follows:. Vs Westfield (6-A) 3-0 win. Vs...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
q973radio.com

Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”

Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him

Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy