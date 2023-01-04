Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball to Host Ole Miss in Sunday Bout
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host the Ole Miss Rebels at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday. The Aggies (5-8, 0-3 SEC) are 5-3 at home this season and are giving up just 52.9 points per game in Aggieland. The A&M defense is forcing teams to shoot 35.3% from the field and only allowing 4.1 fast break points per contest inside Reed Arena.
KBTX.com
Bryan native to ref National Championship game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two obvious teams in the national championship are Georgia and TCU, but there’s another team on the field... the refs. A Bryan native is getting a once in a life time opportunity to ref this year’s title game. Brian Perry started reffing in...
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball Falls at No. 7 LSU, 74-34
BATON ROUGE, La. – A short-handed Texas A&M women’s basketball team lost Thursday night’s game at No. 7 LSU, 74-34, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Playing with just seven players available for the third time this season, the Aggies played solid defense but were unable to muster the offense necessary to topple the Tigers. The Maroon & White held LSU 18 points below its season scoring average. On the season, Texas A&M has held every opponent under their average scoring output. The Aggies were also one of only two teams to hold the Tigers under 40.0% shooting from the field, limiting the Bayou Bengals to 38.3% (23-of-60).
KBTX.com
Aggies Host LSU Tigers in SEC Home Opener
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks a season-high fourth straight victory when the Aggies host the visiting LSU Tigers at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Reed Arena. SERIES: LSU leads the all-time series, 28-18, and the Tigers have won 10 straight dating back...
Transfer Portal DL Visits LSU, SEC Experience
Former Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers took an official visit to LSU from Thursday to Friday. The former 4-star recruit in the 2020 class would provide the Tigers with depth up front, something defensive line coach Jamar Cain has been adding via the portal over the last few weeks. Once...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
WATCH: LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese makes halfcourt shot at buzzer
Angel Reese has been No. 7 LSU women's basketball's leading star this season. And the sophomore forward made a big-time splash right before halftime against Texas A&M on Thursday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. With just a handful of seconds remaining until intermission and A&M inbounding the ball, Reese...
KBTX.com
TAMU Women’s Swim & Dive: No. 15 A&M Sweeps Competition at Double-Dual Meet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team defeated Georgia Tech (187-72) and SCAD (197-56) Friday morning inside the McAuley Aquatic Center. After a tough battle at Auburn, the Aggies bounced back in Atlanta as Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek kicked off the double-dual with a first-place time of 1:41.89 in the 200 medley relay.
kslsports.com
No. 3 Red Rocks Impress In Season Opener Against No. 6 LSU
SALT LAKE CITY- The No. 3 Red Rocks played host to the No. 6 LSU Tigers Friday night at the Huntsman Center in their season opener and did not disappoint. They beat the Tigers in front of a rowdy crowd 197.275 to 196.775 while still have some small things to build upon through the season.
LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's Out? Where Have Former Tigers Landed?
LSU has been extremely active in the transfer portal since it opened in early December. Adding seven players to fill positions of need while 14 members of the program announced their departure from Baton Rouge, there’s been significant change to this roster. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who can make...
tigerdroppings.com
Report: Another LSU Staffer To Join Deion Sanders At Colorado
LSU defensive line analyst Patrick Hill is expected to join Colorado's staff as defensive tackles coach under new head coach Deion Sanders. Hill is the second LSU staffer to move on to Colorado as former Director of Player Personnel Corey Phillips just recently took the same position on Sanders' staff in December. Per On3:
Former LSU Priority Recruit Enters Transfer Portal
Tigers were among the former 5-star recruit's final schools a few cycles ago.
KBTX.com
Utah Tech downs Kats 79-67
HUNTSVILLE — Utah Tech pulled away in the second half to hand Sam Houston a 79-67 setback at Johnson Coliseum on Saturday. The Bearkats (6-7, 2-1 WAC) trailed early but were able to tie the game at the half. The Trailblazers (10-5, 2-2) retook the advantage to start the second half and never looked back to pick up the victory.
KBTX.com
Highlights: Bryan edges Midway in district home opener
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan posted a 44-41 victory over Midway in the Vikings district home opener at Viking Gym. The game was tied at 24 at the break and tied at 38 going into the fourth. The Vikings outscored Midway 6-3 in the fourth securing the win.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated girls takes down Rudder 56-39
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Lady Tigers hosted the Rangers in a crosstown showdown at Consol. While it was close in the first half, Tigers just leading 20-14, A&M Consolidated was able to pull away for a big 56-39 win.
KBTX.com
Consol boys’ soccer finishes 3-0 at the Kilt Cup
THE WOODLANDS - The A&M Consolidated Tiger Boys Soccer Team finished the Kilt Cup with a 3-0 record, scoring 7 goals and only conceding 1. It also saw them finishing joint first place among some very prestigious soccer schools. The results were as follows:. Vs Westfield (6-A) 3-0 win. Vs...
KBTX.com
Highlights: Hearne tops Milano in the battle of the Eagles
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Lady Eagles were victorious against Milano 40-32 Friday night. Both teams host Thrall next. Hearne hosts Thrall on Tuesday and Milano hosts them on Friday.
KBTX.com
McFerrin Athletic Facility under demolition for new indoor training facility
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is out with the old and in with the new. The University is currently demolishing the Mcferrin Athletic Center. Constructed in 2007, The indoor football training facility helped Aggie athletes beat the summer heat as well as provide a place to train in inclement weather.
q973radio.com
Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”
Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
NOLA.com
Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him
Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
Baton Rouge native to be on upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’
A 23-year-old woman from Baton Rouge will be starring in the 27th season of 'The Bachelor.'
