ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

Biden to meet with agents, check on security operations during long-awaited border visit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — President Biden's visit to El Paso is confirmed. More was learned about Biden's agenda in El Paso Friday during the White House press briefing. John Kirby, the National Security Council for Strategic Communications for the White House and Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary kept tightlipped about Biden's itinerary while in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

PODCAST: New year changes for immigration - or more of the same?

President Biden is heading to El Paso. His immigration policy speech and why the Supreme Court is calling congress out when it comes to Title 42. And Congressman Henry Cuellar talks about the reality of change in DC when it comes to immigration. You can find our free Immigration Crisis...
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

LGBTQ Group Shut Down by Putin Is Back From the Dead

Russia’s biggest LGBTQ organization, the Sphere Foundation, has been resurrected less than a year after it was liquidated following Vladimir Putin’s government suing the organization for acting under “foreign influence” as part of a crackdown on gay rights.The organization’s head, Dilya Gafurova, told the Daily Beast that Sphere Foundation, the legal entity that operated the Russian LGBT Network, is now back up and running. She says it will have to operate unlicensed or the government would refuse to register the group, which was established as a new body on Jan. 1.“As a consequence of our legal entity’s liquidation, we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy