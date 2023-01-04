Read full article on original website
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Some in New York Shocked There’s No ‘Poop Fairy’ in Empire State
New signs seen in New York State confirm "There Is No Poop Fairy." If you own a dog, a poop fairy would be pretty cool! My least favorite part about being a dog owner is having to pick up my dog's smelly, sometimes slimy, poop. Adding even more insult, is sometimes my dog kicks dirt toward me as I'm picking up after her!
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City
A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
Victory! 5-Star Bakery Finally Announces Physical Store In HV
It's not just the owner who's celebrating the approaching grand opening of one of the most impressive cookie companies in the Hudson Valley. Hundreds of Ulster County residents expressed their joy when the news was announced recently on Facebook. New Small Business in the Hudson Valley. It's hard to keep...
Spare Mansion? Feature Film Looking to Borrow One in NY
Most of us don't have spare change let alone a spare mansion to share. However, if you are one of the lucky ones here who has a beautiful Hudson Valley mansion and don't mind film crews coming in and out of it, you're in luck and yours could be in a future feature film. Interested in the opportunity?
Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years
A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale. Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.
Hudson Valley, New York ‘Premier Destination’ Forced To Close After 30 Years
A "premier" Hudson Valley restaurant is being forced to close after 30 "tasteful" years. The owner of a popular Italian restaurant shocked my customers by announcing she was being forced to close the nearly 30-year eatery. Lower Hudson Valley, New York Italian Restaurant Closes. Graziella's Italian Bistro located on Church...
Venomous Widow Spider Found in Hudson Valley Grocery Bag
Here is one tiny reason why you might have to start checking your paper grocery bags when you get home. Almost everyone knows someone with a fear of spiders. Just under 20% of the population has a fear of spiders and I don't think this story is going to help those numbers.
We NEED These for Winter in the Hudson Valley Immediately
Every year we see more and more people moving upstate to the Hudson Valley from New York City. Usually, they come for things that the city can't offer, but a Dutchess County resident recently discovered something in the city that we should have here. "First time I’ve seen this", said...
Something Amazing is Vanishing from the Beacon Library
Book buffs, library nerds and cheapskates alike, it's time to celebrate... Howland Public Library in Beacon, NY recently made an announcement that everybody can appreciate. Howland Public Library in Beacon, NY is Now "Fine-Free" The big (and unexpected) news is that the library will now be "fine-free", meaning that there...
Mega Millions drawing: Two NY tickets win $1M, jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $940 million jackpot on Friday, but two lucky lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six numbers,...
‘The Sopranos’ Cast Coming to The Hudson Valley, How to See Them
The Sopranos was one of the most popular television shows ever made. You have a chance to see three of the biggest stars from the series right here in the Hudson Valley. The Sopranos put HBO on the map. It was one of the first shows that fans could not miss every week. You knew where everyone was on a Sunday night when a season was airing. The show was groundbreaking and still remains to have a huge fan base.
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar
This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings
NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
WNYT
New York Lottery announces second prize winning tickets
The New York Lottery announced Saturday that 2 winning second prize tickets for the January 6th Mega Millions drawing were sold in Manhattan and Troy. Each winning ticket is worth $1,000,000. The local winning ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops at 8 Vandenburgh Ave in Troy. The winner has...
