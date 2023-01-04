ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarsdale, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City

A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years

A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale. Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Something Amazing is Vanishing from the Beacon Library

Book buffs, library nerds and cheapskates alike, it's time to celebrate... Howland Public Library in Beacon, NY recently made an announcement that everybody can appreciate. Howland Public Library in Beacon, NY is Now "Fine-Free" The big (and unexpected) news is that the library will now be "fine-free", meaning that there...
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘The Sopranos’ Cast Coming to The Hudson Valley, How to See Them

The Sopranos was one of the most popular television shows ever made. You have a chance to see three of the biggest stars from the series right here in the Hudson Valley. The Sopranos put HBO on the map. It was one of the first shows that fans could not miss every week. You knew where everyone was on a Sunday night when a season was airing. The show was groundbreaking and still remains to have a huge fan base.
PEEKSKILL, NY
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar

This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings

NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

New York Lottery announces second prize winning tickets

The New York Lottery announced Saturday that 2 winning second prize tickets for the January 6th Mega Millions drawing were sold in Manhattan and Troy. Each winning ticket is worth $1,000,000. The local winning ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops at 8 Vandenburgh Ave in Troy. The winner has...
TROY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy