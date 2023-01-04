Read full article on original website
Related
‘Wednesday’ Renewed For Season 2 on Netflix
This should not be a huge surprise. The new version of The Addams Family became the second-biggest original series in Netflix history behind only Stranger Things Season 4. (Subscribers watched 1.237 billion hours of Wednesday in its first month of availability.) But now it is official: Wednesday has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.
‘The Last Of Us’ Will Adapt the Story of the Games, Then End
How long will The Last of Us run? The PlayStation game series it is based on has only two installments, along with some additional material from DLC. Theoretically, a TV show version could spend several seasons adapting just one of the games before moving on to the sequel — or it could take the games as a jumping off point to tell a totally different (and perhaps open-ended) story in a world ruined by a zombie plague.
‘Poker Face’ Trailer Introduces Rian Johnson’s New Mystery Series
Just a couple weeks removed from Glass Onion’s big debut on Netflix, Rian Johnson already has a whole new mystery TV series on a rival streaming series. Peacock’s Poker Face, which Johnson wrote, directed, and created, follows Charlie Cale, played by Natasha Lyonne, who has a unique ability that helps her solve mysteries: She instinctively knows any time someone is lying. It’s kinda like the flip side of Ana de Armas’ character in Knives Out, who was physically incapable of telling a lie.
Marvel Announces ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming Debut
Of Marvel’s three 2022 movies, one reigned supreme at the U.S. box office: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which grossed $439.9 million in domestic release. (Interestingly, although it made less money in the United States, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has made more money worldwide, at least so far, with $955.7 million compared to $821.7 million.) Now, after a fairly successful run in theaters, the movie is headed to streaming.
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 2
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for Season 2 on Disney+. But it’s been a while since we’ve seen our favorite Clone Troopers — and even longer since the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which this series spun out of. If you’ve forgotten any of what’s come before in the story, we are here to help.
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns
The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)
Meet Nicolas Cage’s Dracula in the ‘Renfield’ Trailer
One of Nicolas Cage’s earliest, weirdest roles was as a man who believes he is turning into vampire in Vampire’s Kiss. It is Cage at his Cage-iest. It’s almost impossible to undersell just how wild and hilarious he is. You sort of have to just see it for yourself.
Nicolas Cage Reveals First Plot Details For ‘Face/Off 2’
If there's one iconic action movie from the ’90s that never got the sequel it deserved, it's probably Face/Off. Nicolas Cage recently shared what a sequel, which has been rumored for years, could look like. While it’s not officially in the works or anything like that, it’s also not completely on the shelf. According to Cage, he’s had at least one relatively recent in-person meeting about a potential follow-up to the John Woo classic.
‘Avatar’ Set to Dethrone ‘Top Gun’ As the Biggest Film of 2022
James Cameron, that old cinematic maverick, is king of the movie world yet again. After Tuesday’s box office grosses, Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has now grossed more than $1 billion overseas, making it the only 2022 release to accomplish that feat. And that number doesn’t include its grosses in the U.S., where it has already made over $450 million dollars. All told, the movie is hours away from crossing $1.5 billion worldwide — putting it ever so slightly ahead of 2022’s previous box-office champion, Top Gun: Maverick.
Review: ‘M3GAN‘ Is a G00D Horror Comedy
Practically every day for the past few weeks, my home has been invaded by uninvited visitors. One night, a little girl showed up who shared a name with my oldest daughter; she roamed my living room on battery-operated roller skates. Then a remote-controlled monster truck shaped like a shark appeared; it tore through the living room with more horsepower than the car I drove in high school. Just a few days ago, our family added two new “pets”: Brightly colored fish that spring to eerie, robotic life when placed into a tank of water.
What Will an R-Rated MCU Look Like?
At the moment Deadpool 3 is the only confirmed R-rated movie coming in the years ahead to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And likely most of Marvel’s biggest productions — like Fantastic Four and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — will remain PG-13 like every other film in the MCU to date. But Marvel has started to show more and more signs that they’re looking to expand the thematic boundaries of the MCU. It feels like we could be in for a future full of R-rated Marvel content.
Dave Bautista Not Sure He Wants Drax to Be His Legacy
Dave Bautista is not really playing coy about his desire to move on from his role as Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series. Bautista has played Drax six times, including the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that Bautista had already strongly hinted will be his farewell to the character.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0