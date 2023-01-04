Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Live updates: Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County, motorist found dead inside vehicle
This is a developing story. For the latest news, sign up for breaking news alerts: sacbee.com/newsletters. A fierce “atmospheric river” storm cleared away from Sacramento and Northern California on Sunday after walloping the region on New Year’s Eve with drenching rain, treacherous winds and dangerous flooding on the Valley floor while slippery roadways and impressive snow totals dominated the higher elevations.
2 teens killed, 3 injured in late-night Highway 101 crash in Novato
NOVATO – Two teens died and three others suffered major injuries in a crash late Thursday night on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Novato, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 11:41 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near Nave Drive.A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael was driving a 2008 Honda Civic that hit the center divider. The crash killed him and a 17-year-old girl from Novato in the car, CHP officials said. The Marin County coroner's office said the Honda had flipped over the divider into the southbound lanes of the highway and that the girl who died was in a rear seat.Three other teenage passengers, two who apparently were not wearing seatbelts, suffered major injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital, according to the CHP.The cause of the crash, which happened during wet road conditions, is under investigation but the CHP said impairment does not appear to be a factor.The names of the boy and girl who died are not being released because they are minors, according to the coroner's office.
Highway 1 closures remain in Santa Cruz, Big Sur area
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
2 killed, 4 injured when eucalyptus tree falls on California's Highway 101
Two people were killed and four were hurt Sunday when a giant eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101.
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
Two breaks along Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 traced to private land owner, county has no jurisdiction to repair
SACRAMENTO — No government agency is taking the lead to repair two breaks along the Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 and Dillard Road over the weekend in the Wilton area, CBS13 learned Monday. Flooding there led to dozens of water rescues through Monday morning, 20 stranded cars on Highway 99 Saturday night, and one reported death on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in rushing floodwater. "This is unfortunately a situation where we had a fatality that is out of our control," said Sacramento County spokesperson Matt Robinson on Monday. Our team reached out to multiple agencies, including Sacramento County,...
Minnesota Highway Camera Catches Driver’s Desperate Escape Attempt After Crash
It took several people to contain this Minnesota driver after he crashed head-on into another vehicle recently. It took two rounds with a taser and several minutes of a foot chase along a busy and slippery Minnesota freeway to contain the suspect. Check it out below. According to the Facebook...
"Get out of here": Homeless camps along American River clear out in anticipation of flooding
SACRAMENTO — An intense warning boomed from above along the American River Parkway on Thursday as crews urged people to move out and get to higher ground.William Terwilliger brought a CBS13 crew to his camp as his sister helped him save as much as he could from relentless rain and potential flooding."I can't do anything about it. I'm going back to get a few more things. I can only get what I can get, you know?" said Terwilliger. "I want my brother to keep what he has because he doesn't have much." said his sister, TJ Johnson.Just as he was...
Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two?
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A family is searching for their dog taken from a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. The family says they traveled from San Diego to Monterey County and stopped in Lost Hills on Dec. 22. The post Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two? appeared first on KION546.
2 Dead After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California
At least two people have died, and 11 more were injured, after a strong earthquake shook Humboldt County in northern California just after 2:30 a.m. PT, one year to the day that a similarly large quake shook the same area. More than 80 aftershocks followed the initial quake.The two unidentified victims “died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake,” Humboldt County officials said on Tuesday afternoon.The U.S. Geological survey said the quake, measuring 6.4 magnitude, hit about 7 miles southwest of Ferndale. A 6.2 quake hit the same county on Dec. 20, 2021. Multiple...
Dog found alive more than week after crash on local freeway
UPDATE FROM POWER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: This will be one of the best holidays for this family! Maya has been found and reunited with her family! Thank you everyone who called in sightings, Deputy Hoag, and American Falls Police Department animal control officer Fehringer. Definitely a miracle! ORIGINAL STORY A man and woman are in the hospital and a dog is missing following a pickup truck crash on Interstate 86...
Carscoops
Watch The Moment A Semi-Truck Falls Off An Overpass Onto Another Crash Site
First responders have been lucky to escape injury after a large truck crashed and fell from a highway onto the scene of a previous accident. Dramatic footage shared to social media shows an SUV and a rolled semi-truck blocking the road near the Highway 14 / 5 Freeway interchange in Santa Clarita, California. This first crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1
A three-vehicle crash in southern California's Silverado area left one person dead and a red Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon, shutting down the road.
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.
(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
Three cars crash on Highway 101 to avoid loose dog running down center divider in Carpinteria
Three cars crashed on northbound Highway 101 to avoid a loose dog running down the center divider near Santa Monica Rd in Carpinteria on Wednesday afternoon. The post Three cars crash on Highway 101 to avoid loose dog running down center divider in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
WATCH: Vehicles Breaking Through Ice & Sinking
"HEY, Vern, you think that ice is thick enough to drive on?'. 'Only one way to find out I guess. Let's get the new truck that you paid too much for and find out!'. There are times that you get that bad feeling and you should listen to it. Or...
Speeding 19-year-old driver killed after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield police determined the woman, a Fairfield resident, was traveling east in a vehicle on the partially flooded road when she lost control and hit the pole. Investigators said speed unsafe for the wet conditions is likely the primary reason for the crash. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available. Fairfield police encourage drivers to take special precautions out on the roads amid this week's stormy weather.
CBS News
Girl, 17, dies after crashing car into embankment in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is killed after crashing her vehicle into an embankment in Plainfield Wednesday evening. Police said around 6:23 p.m., members of the Plainfield Police Department and Fire Protection District responded to a serious crash in the vicinity of 143rd Street - just west of Frontage Road.
Comments / 0