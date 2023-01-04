ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Live updates: Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County, motorist found dead inside vehicle

This is a developing story. For the latest news, sign up for breaking news alerts: sacbee.com/newsletters. A fierce “atmospheric river” storm cleared away from Sacramento and Northern California on Sunday after walloping the region on New Year’s Eve with drenching rain, treacherous winds and dangerous flooding on the Valley floor while slippery roadways and impressive snow totals dominated the higher elevations.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 teens killed, 3 injured in late-night Highway 101 crash in Novato

NOVATO – Two teens died and three others suffered major injuries in a crash late Thursday night on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Novato, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 11:41 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near Nave Drive.A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael was driving a 2008 Honda Civic that hit the center divider. The crash killed him and a 17-year-old girl from Novato in the car, CHP officials said. The Marin County coroner's office said the Honda had flipped over the divider into the southbound lanes of the highway and that the girl who died was in a rear seat.Three other teenage passengers, two who apparently were not wearing seatbelts, suffered major injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital, according to the CHP.The cause of the crash, which happened during wet road conditions, is under investigation but the CHP said impairment does not appear to be a factor.The names of the boy and girl who died are not being released because they are minors, according to the coroner's office.
NOVATO, CA
People

Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
MISSION HILLS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two breaks along Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 traced to private land owner, county has no jurisdiction to repair

SACRAMENTO — No government agency is taking the lead to repair two breaks along the Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 and Dillard Road over the weekend in the Wilton area, CBS13 learned Monday. Flooding there led to dozens of water rescues through Monday morning, 20 stranded cars on Highway 99 Saturday night, and one reported death on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in rushing floodwater. "This is unfortunately a situation where we had a fatality that is out of our control," said Sacramento County spokesperson Matt Robinson on Monday. Our team reached out to multiple agencies, including Sacramento County,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Get out of here": Homeless camps along American River clear out in anticipation of flooding

SACRAMENTO — An intense warning boomed from above along the American River Parkway on Thursday as crews urged people to move out and get to higher ground.William Terwilliger brought a CBS13 crew to his camp as his sister helped him save as much as he could from relentless rain and potential flooding."I can't do anything about it. I'm going back to get a few more things. I can only get what I can get, you know?" said Terwilliger.  "I want my brother to keep what he has because he doesn't have much." said his sister, TJ Johnson.Just as he was...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two?

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A family is searching for their dog taken from a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. The family says they traveled from San Diego to Monterey County and stopped in Lost Hills on Dec. 22. The post Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two? appeared first on KION546.
KERN COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

2 Dead After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California

At least two people have died, and 11 more were injured, after a strong earthquake shook Humboldt County in northern California just after 2:30 a.m. PT, one year to the day that a similarly large quake shook the same area. More than 80 aftershocks followed the initial quake.The two unidentified victims “died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake,” Humboldt County officials said on Tuesday afternoon.The U.S. Geological survey said the quake, measuring 6.4 magnitude, hit about 7 miles southwest of Ferndale. A 6.2 quake hit the same county on Dec. 20, 2021. Multiple...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Idaho State Journal

Dog found alive more than week after crash on local freeway

UPDATE FROM POWER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: This will be one of the best holidays for this family! Maya has been found and reunited with her family! Thank you everyone who called in sightings, Deputy Hoag, and American Falls Police Department animal control officer Fehringer. Definitely a miracle! ORIGINAL STORY A man and woman are in the hospital and a dog is missing following a pickup truck crash on Interstate 86...
POWER COUNTY, ID
Carscoops

Watch The Moment A Semi-Truck Falls Off An Overpass Onto Another Crash Site

First responders have been lucky to escape injury after a large truck crashed and fell from a highway onto the scene of a previous accident. Dramatic footage shared to social media shows an SUV and a rolled semi-truck blocking the road near the Highway 14 / 5 Freeway interchange in Santa Clarita, California. This first crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Malek Sherif

Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.

(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died

A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
CBS San Francisco

Speeding 19-year-old driver killed after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield police determined the woman, a Fairfield resident, was traveling east in a vehicle on the partially flooded road when she lost control and hit the pole. Investigators said speed unsafe for the wet conditions is likely the primary reason for the crash. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available. Fairfield police encourage drivers to take special precautions out on the roads amid this week's stormy weather.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS News

Girl, 17, dies after crashing car into embankment in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is killed after crashing her vehicle into an embankment in Plainfield Wednesday evening. Police said around 6:23 p.m., members of the Plainfield Police Department and Fire Protection District responded to a serious crash in the vicinity of 143rd Street - just west of Frontage Road.
PLAINFIELD, IL

