ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals-Ravens game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, no word on status of Bills game

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cn3VQ_0k3VncSv00

Previous reports on Damar Hamlin can be seen in the video player above.

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The NFL schedule is facing a lot of uncertainty but one detail was clarified Wednesday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Bengals have learned that they will next play the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. on Sunday at PayCor Stadium for its Week 18 game. The timeslot was originally supposed to be determined by the outcome of the Bengals’ Monday night game against the Bills, which was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during play .

On Wednesday afternoon, the Bills confirmed Hamlin was showing signs of improvement in the ICU at UC Medical Center, but remains in critical condition for a second day. His collapse during the first quarter forced medics to perform CPR on him and resuscitate him on the field.

Damar Hamlin showing “signs of improvement” in ICU

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us,” the Hamlin family said in a Tuesday statement. “Please keep Damar in your prayers.”

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference , NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said a decision should happen in the coming days regarding whether the Bills-Bengals games resumes or if it is determined a no contest. The NFL confirmed the game would not finish this week, with both teams scheduled to play in Week 18 as planned.

The Bills are back in Buffalo and are scheduled to play the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday from Highmark Stadium.

Cincinnati is one win away from winning the AFC North title while the Bills are looking to clinch the top-seed in the AFC. The NFL Playoffs are scheduled to take place on Jan. 14.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Bengals react to NFL playoff changes

Bengals defensive backs Eli Apple and Mike Hilton react to the NFL's playoff changes and potential coin flip for home game against Baltimore. Bengals defensive backs Eli Apple and Mike Hilton react to the NFL's playoff changes and potential coin flip for home game against Baltimore. Saturday evening forecast 01-07-2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after three-car collision at Mount Carmel East

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a three-car accident that occurred near Mount Carmel East hospital on Tuesday evening. Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, a black Kia Forte was heading westbound on East Broad Street and attempted to turn into Mount Carmel East when it struck a gray GMC truck that was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio referee remembers own on-field cardiac event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While the specifics of their on-field medical incidents are different, what happened to 24-year-old Damar Hamlin brings back memories from 2012 for Julius Palazzo, a central Ohio high school football referee. “I’ve tucked this away as a souvenir of what happened and the fact I got the care I needed and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed

(AP) — The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to its conclusion will […]
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Adam Schefter Reveals What He's Hearing About NFL Schedule

Adam Schefter provided an update on how the NFL may handle the schedule. Appearing on Thursday's First Take, via The Comeback, the ESPN NFL insider said he doesn't believe the league will resume Monday's postponed game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. They stopped playing after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wife shoots husband in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Damar Hamlin, still critical, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe […]
NBC4 Columbus

Bengals’ Higgins says ‘I’m in a good place right now’

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he’s “in a good place right now” after hearing from Damar Hamlin’s mother about his improvement on Thursday. Higgins was involved in the hit that came right before the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest on the field during the game Monday night. Doctors say Hamlin […]
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy