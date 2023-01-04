Honolulu Habitat for Humanity was awarded a grant by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to help tackle affordable housing. TJ Joseph, Honolulu Habitat for Humanity’s CEO, said this is the largest grant of its kind that the nonprofit has received from OHA. The $1.5 million grant will help 36...
A public memorial service at ʻIolani Palace for the late Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, known as Hawaiʻi's 'last princess,' will be held on Jan. 22. The family announced Tuesday that Kawānanakoa's casket will lie in ʻIolani Palace's Throne Room. She will be the 12th person to lie here, following notable royalty such as Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, David Kalākaua, Albert Kūnuiāke and more.
Identifying crime and prosecuting criminals is only one part in working to make an area safer, according to Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. He said that addressing the issues, getting people help and offering outreach are just as important. "You talk to residents, you find out what the problems are...
