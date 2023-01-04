Read full article on original website
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper Have Bonded Further Over Raising Kids as Gay Dads
Andy Cohen explains how becoming dads have brought him and Anderson Cooper closer together, as the best friends navigate lives as fathers of two Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's friendship has only gotten stronger since they've become dads. Speaking with best friend Bruce Bozzi this week on his Table for Two podcast, Cohen discussed how his bond with Cooper has strengthened since the two entered fatherhood. Cooper is dad to sons Sebastian Luke, 7 months, and Wyatt, 2, and Cohen to daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3½. "We...
Andy Cohen Drops F-Bomb On ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Denouncing “Bizarre” TikTok Trend
Andy Cohen is starting off 2023 with a bang and dropping an F-bomb on Watch What Happens Live! The Bravo host was in the middle of his “Jackhole of the Day” moment when he swore on live television. Cohen was asking his fans not to tag him in a TikTok trend that has people pranking their parents by telling them “their favorite celebrity has suddenly died.” “For the last two weeks people have been sending me videos of their loved ones being told I’m dead. I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying, I am scared enough of...
'It Breaks My Heart': Cynthia Bailey Speaks Out About NeNe Leakes' Ongoing Bitter Battle With Bravo & Andy Cohen
Cynthia Bailey spoke out about NeNe Leakes' ongoing battle with Bravo and Andy Cohen, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing it's "unfortunate to watch how their relationship has ended."The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum noted that she and Leakes have been longtime friends, describing her outspoken pal as "THE housewife" to watch."Like when you think of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, you think of Nene Leakes and that is all, you know, Bravo's creation," she said while chatting with David Yontef on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.Since then, Leakes has fallen out with Cohen, having sued the TV personality and Bravo...
‘He’s Not Having It’: David Muir ‘Upset’ With ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor Amy Robach Over TJ Holmes Affair
20/20 star David Muir was not happy after finding out about his co-anchor Amy Robach’s secret six-month affair with GMA star TJ Holmes, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to the situation, Muir joins a list of ABC News employees who are upset about the drama Robach and Holmes have caused for the network. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes have been secretly dating for the past six months while both were still legally married. Sources claim the two broke things off with their partners in August before anything became romantic. Robach and her husband are close to...
Andy Cohen Clarifies CNN’s Alcohol Ban, Says He’ll Still Drink on New Year’s Eve: ‘Anderson and I Will Be Partying’
Andy Cohen confirmed to Rolling Stone that he will be drinking during CNN’s upcoming New Year’s Eve telecast. Cohen is once again hosting the network’s festivities alongside Anderson Cooper. The duo’s on-air drunken antics during New Year’s Eve have become a television staple, but Cohen courted controversy last year after he drunkenly dissed Ryan Seacrest and ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Cohen, while on air, addressed “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” as “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us,” adding, “I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.” CNN announced in...
‘That’s not true:’ Ryan Seacrest left surprised by Andy Cohen revelation after claiming host ignored him
Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve claim about Andy Cohen has been called out by Kelly Ripa.On Saturday (31 January), Seacrest and Cohen both hosted ABC and CNN’s respective coverage of the evening approximately 10 feet away from each other in New York’s Times Square.However, according to Seacrest, Cohen, who was presenting alongside Anderson Cooper, ignored him when he tried to say hello.Speaking on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (3 January), Seacrest said: “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy, and so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention....
Andy Cohen Accuses James Corden of Ripping Off His ‘WWHL’ Set, Says He Was “The First Bar on Late Night”
Andy Cohen likely won’t be shedding any tears when James Corden signs off from The Late Late Show for good next year. The Watch What Happens Live host accused Corden of copying the set of his Bravo talk show, claiming that Corden used his idea by adding a bar to his own show.
Ryan Seacrest Is a Killjoy About Drinking on TV During New Year’s Eve
Ryan Seacrest is a New Year’s Eve party pooper and wants CNN to have a booze-less holiday. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the host of NBC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve had some pointed words for his NYE competitors over at CNN, who choose to drink on air during the annual festivities. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest told EW. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.” His comments come after CNN announced this year that the hosts of its NYE celebrations...
Riley Burruss Was Photographed in a Recording Studio and Now We Have Questions
Riley's visit to a recording studio prompted Brooks Marks to ask her to "drop the album." Is Riley Burruss following in her mom's famous musical footsteps already?!. The Real Housewives of Atlanta kid, who is the eldest daughter of longtime cast member and Xscape songstress Kandi Burruss, got fans talking when she posted a photo of her sitting behind a mixing board at an Atlanta recording studio.
Adrienne Maloof and Paul Nassif Share Updates on Their Sons, Blended Family, and Lives Today
Plus, Paul shared an update on his marriage to Brittany and their daughter, Paulina. In case you need proof that time flies, Adrienne Maloof’s sons are grown up. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her ex-husband, Dr. Paul Nassif, have each recently shared photos of their three kids together — twins Christian and Collin as well as Gavin (who, wait for it, is now in college) — that are definitely reminders about the passage of time.
Andy Cohen says he won't drink with cohost Anderson Cooper during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast
"We aren't drinking, but we're going to have a BLAST," Cohen told Page Six Thursday about his annual coverage.
Gizelle Bryant Shares a “Terrifying” Health Update: “There’s No Way Around It”
In a RHOP preview, Gizelle tells Robyn about her “painful” biopsy and how her health battle is far from over. Gizelle Bryant is opening up about a health issue that totally “caught [her] off guard.”. In a preview of the January 8 episode of The Real Housewives...
Paige DeSorbo Is Making Some “Sick” Changes to Craig Conover’s Charleston House
As you can see in the video above, Craig Conover recently renovated every inch of his home, making some very impressive improvements along the way. However, the Southern Charm cast member’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, felt there was one room in particular that was still in need of a major change.
Andy Cohen claims James Corden copied the ‘Watch What Happens Live’ set
Talk show beef? Andy Cohen claims James Corden ripped off his “Watch What Happens Live” set – which features his iconic bar – for “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” “I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late night talk show is, and I would argue that ‘Watch What Happens Live’ redefined what the late night talk show is,” Cohen, 54, told celebrity restaurateur Bruce Bozzi on a recent episode of his “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” iHeartMedia podcast. “[WWHL] was the first bar on late night [then] James Corden got a bar.” The Bravo executive producer then...
Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb crash the set of different show and interrupt hosts in chaotic live moment
SAVANNAH Guthrie and Hoda Kotb crashed a competing morning show, live on the air, just moments before taking part in a special honor. The Today show hosts are celebrating five years together. On Wednesday, Savannah and Hoda had the honor of ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock...
So, It Turns Out That Craig Conover Never Asked Paige DeSorbo to Be His Girlfriend
Plus, find out the "ick" of Craig's that was almost a dealbreaker for Paige. Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover may be in a serious relationship now, but if you had to ask how it came to be — more specifically, when the two actually became boyfriend and girlfriend — you wouldn't exactly get a solid answer.
Wendy Osefo Shows What “Happy Eddie” Looks Like on Vacation
The RHOP cast member documented how her husband, Eddie Osefo, was unwinding during a recent trip to Punta Cana. On December 30, Dr. Wendy Osefo declared she was “ending the year with a splash” while on vacation with her husband, Eddie Osefo, and their kids in Punta Cana. After ringing in 2023 with a festive celebration at their resort, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member showed in a recent Instagram Story that the fun is still going strong days later.
Kyle Richards Is Taking a Big Goal “to the Next Level” in 2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s New Year’s resolution has her spending extra time in one particular room of her house for the “foreseeable future.”. Back in 2020, Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their home gym. In a mirror selfie shared by Mauricio at the height of quarantine, one could see plenty of workout equipment in the space, including a weight rack, a treadmill, a Peloton bike, balance balls, and more.
Heather Dubrow’s 54th Birthday Celebration Included the “Best Dinner” & 2 Gorgeous Cakes
The RHOC cast member showed all the incredible details of her special day with her family. Heather Dubrow just had the sweetest celebration in honor of her 54th birthday. In a January 5 Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared a look at the kitchen in her new Los Angeles penthouse filled with several bouquets of flowers, balloons, and, of course, “some champs” sent by loved ones for her special day.
Shep Attended (a) Craig’s Wedding and It Looked Amazing: Details
The Southern Charm cast member revealed that he made a “bold and adventurous” decision at the nuptials. Shep Rose may not be ready for marriage himself, but being a wedding guest has become his “specialty.”. The Southern Charm-er started 2023 by traveling to Cape Town, South Africa,...
