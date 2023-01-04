ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita man sentenced in 2019 fatal motel shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for a shooting at a motel in 2019 that killed one man was sentenced by a judge on Wednesday.

Cassell Peterson was sentenced to 51 months in prison, which equals out to four years and three months. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Oct. 2022.

Court filings show on Nov. 24, 2019, officers were called to the Countryside Inn on South Broadway for multiple reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the torso.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said during an investigation, they found Austin was at the motel and went outside to an SUV when he was fatally shot.

