$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
West Virginia had 4 mine deaths in 2022 according to Department of Labor
According to the U.S Department of Labor West Virginia had four mine deaths in 2022. January 14, 2022 Accident Classification: Slip or Fall of Person Location: Marshall, West Virginia Mine Controller: ACNR Holdings Inc Mine Type: Underground Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous) The report for the January 14 mine fatality can be found here February 28, 2022 Accident Classification: Machinery Location: Mcdowell, West […]
Tour gives results Mingo can sink its teeth into
Mingo County has taken a big bite out of the competition by claiming 10 percent of the winning positions in a Mountain State food contest tour lasting 2 ½ years and including hundreds of offbeat and out-of-the-way eateries. Have Fun WV, a Facebook page administered by the Charleston Dirty...
13,000 West Virginia customers affected by gas company buyout
West Virginians served by Peoples West Virginia under Essential Utilities will have their natural gas utility transferred to Hope Gas.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for January 6
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
West Virginia annual pay increases 6.1%, doesn’t even match inflation
A recent report said that the average pay increase for West Virginians did not keep up with the rate of inflation, the highest the state has seen in years.
WVDNR ANNOUNCES RETURN OF TROUT STOCKINGS, NEW FISHING REGULATIONS
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on Thursday announced the publication of updated fishing regulations and the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams around the state. “Trout stocking in West Virginia is just one of the ways we contribute to the...
Free West Virginia garden program closed after ‘overwhelming’ response
The Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge which sends free seeds to West Virginians has reached capacity for the year, with more than 25,000 people signing up for the program.
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
West Virginia State Senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va. for second day in a row
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia for the second day in a row Friday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total from the pandemic to 7,721, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a...
How much do you have to make to buy a house in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The average value of a home in West Virginia is $145,991, according to Zillow. If you are planning on buying a home in the Mountain State, how much will you have to make to buy one? In West Virginia, Zillow says the average value of a house in West Virginia is […]
$458k to support 988 crisis services in West Virginia
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will be dedicating $458,333 to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline services.
West Virginia hospital 1st in state to receive GI Genius modules
West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown became the first in the state to receive Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy modules. The hospital received five modules as part of the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program for colorectal cancer screening which launched in February 2022, according to a Jan. 6 news release from the health system.
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Romantic Weekend Getaways in West Virginia
If you’re looking for romantic weekend getaways in West Virginia, there are plenty to choose from. You can get away from it all with a trip to the mountains or just spend some time relaxing at a luxurious resort. There are many places in West Virginia to choose from for the perfect getaway, and it will take some research to find the best one for you.
Couple says West Virginia cemetery put a stranger in their mausoleum plot
A couple is claiming that a West Virginia cemetery put a stranger into a mausoleum plot they purchased for a family member. Maryland couple Cynthia and Bobby Kaib filed a complaint against StoneMor GP LLC in Kanawha according to the West Virginia Record. StoneMor GP LLC is doing business as Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens. The […]
PEIA, teacher’s aides near top of West Virginia legislative agenda
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We are now just five days away from the 2023 West Virginia Legislative Session and the agenda is becoming very clear. We knew some of the big issues, but now we are getting some last minute surprises. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the West Virginia Press Association and the AARP hosted […]
