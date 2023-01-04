Penn State basketball sets up a temporary home in the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday when it hosts No. 1 Purdue in the Palestra on Sunday evening. Penn State has enjoyed some fun moments in the Palestra, including its 2020 top-25 victory over Iowa, but it is up against some history this time around. Top-ranked teams in the AP poll have a solid track record in the Palestra dating back to 1953 with seven consecutive wins when playing as the visitor. Will Penn State snap that winning streak and hand Purdue a second Big Ten loss within a week? Here’s how...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO