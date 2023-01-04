Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL winners, losers from Week 18's Saturday games: Damar Hamlin, defense and punters loom large
The NFL community showed their love for Damar Hamlin on the same day he made his first public comments via social media.
Titans drop seventh-straight, miss playoffs with loss to Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Titans led for nearly the entirety of their win-and-in matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. But, a strip sack of Josh Dobbs, returned for a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining, turned to tide – as the Jaguars rallied for a 20-16 victory. Jacksonville claimed the […]
Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division
The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out. The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their... The post Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
UCLA gymnastics returns to NCAA conversation with best opening score since 2005
Mired in its longest nationals drought in program history, the No. 10 Bruins showcased their NCAA title potential with a strong performance in the Super 16.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 8, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Analysis: Ochai Agbaji’s opportunity, lesson from DeMar DeRozan and where the Jazz lost the game
Plus, Ochai Agbaji’s opportunity and a lesson from DeMar DeRozan
Penn State vs. Purdue basketball: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sunday’s game in the Palestra
Penn State basketball sets up a temporary home in the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday when it hosts No. 1 Purdue in the Palestra on Sunday evening. Penn State has enjoyed some fun moments in the Palestra, including its 2020 top-25 victory over Iowa, but it is up against some history this time around. Top-ranked teams in the AP poll have a solid track record in the Palestra dating back to 1953 with seven consecutive wins when playing as the visitor. Will Penn State snap that winning streak and hand Purdue a second Big Ten loss within a week? Here’s how...
