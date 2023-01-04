ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WJHL

Titans drop seventh-straight, miss playoffs with loss to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Titans led for nearly the entirety of their win-and-in matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. But, a strip sack of Josh Dobbs, returned for a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining, turned to tide – as the Jaguars rallied for a 20-16 victory. Jacksonville claimed the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out. The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their... The post Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Purdue basketball: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sunday’s game in the Palestra

Penn State basketball sets up a temporary home in the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday when it hosts No. 1 Purdue in the Palestra on Sunday evening. Penn State has enjoyed some fun moments in the Palestra, including its 2020 top-25 victory over Iowa, but it is up against some history this time around. Top-ranked teams in the AP poll have a solid track record in the Palestra dating back to 1953 with seven consecutive wins when playing as the visitor. Will Penn State snap that winning streak and hand Purdue a second Big Ten loss within a week? Here’s how...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

