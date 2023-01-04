ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending

MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield traffic stop leads to arrest, drugs seizure

MANSFIELD -- A man was arrested and 435 grams of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop on Thursday in Mansfield, according to Lt. Steve Blust of the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Elijah Myers, 21, was charged with second-degree felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail,...
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mansfield Police and METRICH arrest individual bringing drugs into Richland County

MANSFIELD—On January 5, METRICH detectives conducted an investigation into illegal drugs entering into the Mansfield, Richland County community. Seized was 435 grams of methamphetamine, resulting in a vehicle stop in the 600 block of S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio by Mansfield Police Patrol and METRICH detectives. Elijah Myers was charged with Felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail.
MANSFIELD, OH
13abc.com

Two minors arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home. Investigators say a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old have been booked and charged in connection to the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Ten people are now facing charges in the case.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Pedestrian, unmarked police truck hit in two-vehicle crash downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to a crash on Adams Street in downtown Toledo Friday afternoon that involved a pedestrian and two vehicles. According to Toledo police, two vehicles, including an unmarked TPD truck, were involved in a crash around 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Adams. Police said the at-fault party hit the Toledo police truck and a pedestrian. They also said minor injuries were involved.
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mansfield Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Hotel shooting

MANSFIELD—Mansfield Police released the following press release today:. On Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, at about 10:45 AM Mansfield Police Officers responded to 500 N. Trimble Rd. in regards to an employee hearing multiple gunshots from inside the hotel. Officers located the victim, Nayshawn Lovett (B/M/16), laying in a staircase and appearing to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
MANSFIELD, OH
osoblanco.org

Cleveland Firefighter Charged With Voluntary Manslaughter

A random person named Christian Kilburg was shot down at point-blank range due to an arrangement made by his roommate Kevin. On the evening of April 14, the closure was reported, and the case has now disclosed the truth about the occurrence, as additional evidence is being taken into account.
CLEVELAND, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital

Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTRF- 7News

crawfordcountynow.com

Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim

UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

New names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH

