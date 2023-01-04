ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where's Marty? Grabbing a slice at Pizza di Joey in Federal Hill

By Marty Bass
 3 days ago

Where's Marty? Checking out di Joey in Federal Hill 01:09

Hi Everyone!

Day three of revisiting the people K2 and I found most interesting in 2022 took us to Federal Hill, Cross Street Market and Pizza di Joeys.

The short of a long story is this; Joey Vanoni is a North Jersey guy.

He learned the pizza trade by making pies while in high school.

Joey ended up in the Navy, serving his country at a VERY high level.

When his time in the Armed Forces ended, he could not find a job for his qualifications, so he fell back on what he knew, pizzas.

Where's Marty? Grabbing a bite at Pizza di Joey in Federal Hill 02:46

He bought a truck and became quite popular, (and that is an understatement.)

He opened in the new Cross Street Market and his legend has grown.

By any measure of social media reviews like "Yelp", and such, he is the Pizza GUY in the City.

Joey makes his own dough, creates legendary combos and knows the bottom and top need to be done at the same time. Just look at this;

That is one side of fresh Mozzarella with smoked Brisket and spices.

The other half is fresh Mozzarella with homemade Vodka Sauce like you would find in a fine Italian restaurant.

The dough is so good it crunches when you bite it. (9.1..if you know you know. And "one bite" is not enough). But that is not why we came back. NOT hardly.

The homeless vet problem in Baltimore is a large one.

Guy's like Joey who served, but unlike Joey Vanoni could not mainstream back into civilian life, and spiraled down to their lowest point have a place of refuge and caring.

It is called "The Baltimore Station, built around an old fire station it serves those who served with a place to get off the street and find a meal.

Since 1991, the Baltimore Station has shown the rest of America how to do it.

And Joey is all over it.

The Pizza Pie is a job, and the "Staton" is his passion.

And THAT is why we came back. It is a heck of a story.

Joeys website is https://pizzadijoey.com/ , surf there and be amazed at what this Naval officer has created.

Then surf here https://baltimorestation.org/ to see how you can help those who stood between you and harms way.

And now need us.

You go Joey, we did have some fun, and we'll see ya on National Pizza Day to lighten it up from today's presentation.

But for K2 and I,  it is an honor to get the word out about "the Baltimore Station." Respect.

Tomorrow our recap of our 5 most interesting folks continues. We will meet Ben. He does not make pies, he makes cookies. And guaranteed you have had one.

See ya then.

Marty B!

