27 First News

January 2014 vs. December 2022 Arctic Blast

Comparing the January 2014 polar vortex storm to the december 2022 Christmas arctic outbreak in the Youngstown area. January 6, 2023 marks nine years since the meteorological term “polar vortex” became a part of many folks’ vocabularies. When we think of cold snaps in the Storm Team 27 Weather Center, the January 2014 arctic air insurgence was the event that came front of mind in recent years. That is, until the early, and mostly unwanted, Christmas gift of 2022. This is a look at how those two outbreaks of frigid air compare and differ.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Cross this top 10 weather record off the list for 2023

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are off to a very wet start in 2023. It is most likely no surprise that our rainfall accumulation has been above the normal range through the first week of the month. How much rain has fallen so far this year?. The first week...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Kerin Lee Denna, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kerin Lee Denna, 84, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. She was born February 16, 1938, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late La Clair Arison O’Neal and the late Thelma Francis (McIntyre) O’Neal. Kerin’s life...
SOUTHINGTON, OH
27 First News

Elaine C. Lopresta, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine C. Lopresta, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on June 6, 1941 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Catherine Pagley DeCarlo. She graduated from East High School in 1959 and was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Mark E. Renn, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Renn, 63, of Warren passed away on Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, at Winsdor House of Champion. Mark was born on January 18, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Paul and Helen (Mamayek) Renn and was a lifelong area resident. At the...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Donna Ann (Fabian) Stas, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Donna Ann Stas, age 73, of Austintown, passed away at home with her family by her side. She was born on November 15, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Joseph Anthony and Wilda Mae (Payne) Fabian. Donna attended East High School.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

James “Jim” W. Blair, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” W. Blair, 70, of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of the Youngstown/Warren area, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Jim was born May 11, 1952 in Warren, the son of Johnny and Mary “Midge” (Bortz)...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Mary N. Penwell Lyda, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary N. Penwell Lyda passed away peacefully at her residence Monday, January 2, 2023. Mary was born November 21, 1947, in New Castle Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Harold “Gus” and Ceclia Norene Taafe Penwell. She was a 1966 graduate of Mohawk...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Richard Harold “Dick” Eddy, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief stay at Heritage Manor Nursing, Richard Harold “Dick” Eddy, of Washingtonville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022. Dick was born on the 27th of October, 1927, to Harold Sidney...
WASHINGTONVILLE, OH
27 First News

Judith McElroy, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith McElroy of Sebring, Ohio passed away on January 4, 2023. She was born December 15, 1943. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judith...
SEBRING, OH
27 First News

Anthony S. Yukech, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony S. Yukech, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Anthony was born November 25, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of Charles and Eva Frank Yukech. After the death of his mother as a teen, he moved...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Teri M. Virden, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teri M. Virden, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Alliance Community Hospital. She was born November 5, 1958, to the late Richard Wilson and Shirley (McIlvain) Wilson- Steed. Teri worked as a nursing aide at McCrea Manor and Sun Valley Nursing...
ALLIANCE, OH
27 First News

Russell L. Blake, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell L. Blake, 99, formerly of Poland, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Windsor Medical Center, North Canton. He was born in Moundsville, West Virginia, on May 8, 1923, the son of Russell R. and Estella Blake. After graduation from Moundsville High School...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Louis F. Gasser, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis F. Gasser, 57, died Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born June 5, 1965 in Youngstown, a son of E. George and Janet “Janie” Faiver Gasser and was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Gasser, a 1983 graduate...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Joan Schell Brennan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Schell Brennan passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the age of 88. Joan was born January 2, 1935 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late Homer and Dorothy Weisen Schell. After graduating from Sharon High School in 1952, she continued her studies at Carnegie...
WARREN, OH

