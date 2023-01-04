Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Related
27 First News
January 2014 vs. December 2022 Arctic Blast
Comparing the January 2014 polar vortex storm to the december 2022 Christmas arctic outbreak in the Youngstown area. January 6, 2023 marks nine years since the meteorological term “polar vortex” became a part of many folks’ vocabularies. When we think of cold snaps in the Storm Team 27 Weather Center, the January 2014 arctic air insurgence was the event that came front of mind in recent years. That is, until the early, and mostly unwanted, Christmas gift of 2022. This is a look at how those two outbreaks of frigid air compare and differ.
27 First News
Cross this top 10 weather record off the list for 2023
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are off to a very wet start in 2023. It is most likely no surprise that our rainfall accumulation has been above the normal range through the first week of the month. How much rain has fallen so far this year?. The first week...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
27 First News
Kerin Lee Denna, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kerin Lee Denna, 84, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. She was born February 16, 1938, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late La Clair Arison O’Neal and the late Thelma Francis (McIntyre) O’Neal. Kerin’s life...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
27 First News
Elaine C. Lopresta, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine C. Lopresta, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on June 6, 1941 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Catherine Pagley DeCarlo. She graduated from East High School in 1959 and was...
27 First News
Mark E. Renn, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Renn, 63, of Warren passed away on Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, at Winsdor House of Champion. Mark was born on January 18, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Paul and Helen (Mamayek) Renn and was a lifelong area resident. At the...
27 First News
Donna Ann (Fabian) Stas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Donna Ann Stas, age 73, of Austintown, passed away at home with her family by her side. She was born on November 15, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Joseph Anthony and Wilda Mae (Payne) Fabian. Donna attended East High School.
27 First News
James “Jim” W. Blair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” W. Blair, 70, of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of the Youngstown/Warren area, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Jim was born May 11, 1952 in Warren, the son of Johnny and Mary “Midge” (Bortz)...
27 First News
Mary N. Penwell Lyda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary N. Penwell Lyda passed away peacefully at her residence Monday, January 2, 2023. Mary was born November 21, 1947, in New Castle Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Harold “Gus” and Ceclia Norene Taafe Penwell. She was a 1966 graduate of Mohawk...
27 First News
Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
27 First News
Richard Harold “Dick” Eddy, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief stay at Heritage Manor Nursing, Richard Harold “Dick” Eddy, of Washingtonville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022. Dick was born on the 27th of October, 1927, to Harold Sidney...
27 First News
Judith McElroy, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith McElroy of Sebring, Ohio passed away on January 4, 2023. She was born December 15, 1943. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judith...
27 First News
Anthony S. Yukech, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony S. Yukech, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Anthony was born November 25, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of Charles and Eva Frank Yukech. After the death of his mother as a teen, he moved...
27 First News
Teri M. Virden, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teri M. Virden, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Alliance Community Hospital. She was born November 5, 1958, to the late Richard Wilson and Shirley (McIlvain) Wilson- Steed. Teri worked as a nursing aide at McCrea Manor and Sun Valley Nursing...
27 First News
Russell L. Blake, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell L. Blake, 99, formerly of Poland, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Windsor Medical Center, North Canton. He was born in Moundsville, West Virginia, on May 8, 1923, the son of Russell R. and Estella Blake. After graduation from Moundsville High School...
27 First News
Louis F. Gasser, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis F. Gasser, 57, died Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born June 5, 1965 in Youngstown, a son of E. George and Janet “Janie” Faiver Gasser and was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Gasser, a 1983 graduate...
27 First News
Joan Schell Brennan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Schell Brennan passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the age of 88. Joan was born January 2, 1935 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late Homer and Dorothy Weisen Schell. After graduating from Sharon High School in 1952, she continued her studies at Carnegie...
ideastream.org
New COVID-19 variant likely to become dominant in Northeast Ohio in coming weeks, infectious disease doctors say
A new COVID-19 variant is getting a lot of attention after it became dominant in the Northeastern United States. But XBB.1.5, as it’s known, is not yet the dominant strain in Northeast Ohio or the Midwest. Local physicians agree, however, the new variant is likely to become the dominant...
Trumbull County recorder named national delegate
Trumbull County recorder Tod Latell has been named a national delegate for the Ohio Recorders' Association.
Comments / 0