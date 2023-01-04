Read full article on original website
8 Indy developments to watch out for in 2023
Keep up with Indy's ever-changing landscape.
African American Library Convention pulls out of Indy amid CEO controversy
The NCAAL and BCAL released a statement on the decision being due to the CEO controversy and states that they have determined Indianapolis to be a “inhospitable location.”
Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union Station
Indianapolis is home to the first union station in the world. The original building opened on September 20, 1853, with a larger Richardsonian Romanesque station designed by Pittsburgh architect Thomas Rodd opening in September 1888.
Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
WISH-TV
State Rep. Shackleford filing Friday to run for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another candidate for mayor of Indianapolis will officially enter the race Friday morning. State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) will visit the Marion County Clerk’s Office at 10 a.m. to file the necessary paperwork, according to a statement by her campaign. Shackleford, 52, an Indianapolis native,...
Southside Times
Lives Remembered: Southside residents who made an impact in their community before their passing
“The song is ended but the melody lingers on.” — Irving Berlin. In this edition, The Southside Times is not only looking ahead to all 2023 has to offer but reflecting back the past year. Lives Remembered pays tribute to the lives of Southside residents who have passed away in the last year, highlighting a handful of residents who had an impact in their community. From lives taken too soon to leaders who paved the way to a better community for everyone else, the Southside lost many great people in this past year. These community members were chosen to represent different areas of the Southside, with a variety of ways they impacted the lives of those around them. To all of our readers who are going through a loss, we wish you comfort in this hard time.
cbs4indy.com
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd.
INDOT digs ‘huge’ hole on 465 to repair and prevent pothole
INDIANAPOLIS — A usual slow spot for drivers has been even worse the last few days as westbound I-465 right by Allisonville Road has been down to one lane since Wednesday. The closures have created significant delays, especially during morning and afternoon rush hours. INDOT said the reason for the closure is a surprise pothole […]
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up after major freeze
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
Fox 59
Tracking wintry mix this weekend
Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
Current Publishing
First Bober Tea & Mochi Dough in Indiana opens on Carmel’s Main Street
David Tang was searching for a perfect concept for his new business in the Carmel Arts & Design district. “We saw the popularity of the Bober Tea drinks,” Tang said. “We were looking for something with a wider variety of options in that department. Then Mochi donuts are something that I fell in love with in California. I wanted to have a place that combined the two. When I was out in California I tried three or four different places. The Bober Tea & Mochi Dough combination was the best tasting combination that we feel good introducing to our customers.”
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
Layoffs coming to IndyStar as Gannett shutters printing presses
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50 people will be laid off at the Indianapolis Star as Gannett Publishing Services announces the shuttering of two printing presses. Gannett notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday of its intentions to permanently close two of the four printing presses at its facility located in the 8200 block […]
cityoflawrence.org
Public Meeting for the upcoming Pendleton Pike Project
A public meeting is scheduled for the upcoming Pendleton Pike Project. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a public information meeting to receive an update on the Pendleton Pike Progress intersection improvement project and speak with project team members. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for public meeting presentation beginning...
wrtv.com
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
Waste Management giving Avon residents option to drop off trash
AVON, Ind. — A central Indiana trash company is working to relieve some customer frustration. 13News reported earlier this week that residents of Hendricks County say their garbage has been piling up for weeks. Now, Waste Management is offering Avon customers a new option. The company said Avon residents...
WOWO News
New contract for Medicaid operator
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The operator of Indiana’s Medicaid program will continue to run the healthcare insurance system for the state. The Family and Social Services Administration has awarded MDwise a four-year contract to provide risk-based managed care services statewide. MDWise has managed healthcare benefits to low-income...
wfyi.org
Now two Republican Indianapolis mayoral candidates in the race for the primary
Republican John L. Couch is now the fifth candidate to enter the May primary seeking a nomination to run in Indianapolis’ November mayoral election. He will face pastor James Jackson in the Republican primary. Couch describes himself as a Republican with “independent views.”. “We all can work together...
