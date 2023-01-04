ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 1

Related
kfgo.com

Man in jail after armed robbery at Bismarck bank

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A man who was convicted of an armed robbery at a Fargo jewelry store in 2018 is in jail in Bismarck after an armed robbery there Friday afternoon. According to Bismarck Police, Victor Velazquez, 29, is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo bank at 1050 E. Interstate Boulevard.
BISMARCK, ND
KNOX News Radio

Man sentenced to 10 years for ND reservation death

A federal judge in Bismarck has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison in connection with a death on the Fort Berthold Reservation. Edward Finley Junior was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor on a count of voluntary manslaughter. A charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck Police catches suspect involved in bank robbery

UPDATE: 1/6/2023, 9:05 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police have the suspect from Friday afternoon’s bank robbery in custody. According to a news release, police were able to use traditional techniques and modern technology to catch the 29-year-old man. The man is booked at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center. The agencies that help included the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of fleeing from a car accident that seriously injured another driver on Expressway Bridge will serve probation. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Joshua Cooper was driving drunk across the bridge at around 90 miles per hour last August. They say he crashed into another car, flipped into the ditch, and hopped a fence and fled on foot. The driver of the other car was treated at the hospital.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Bismarck Police asking for help identifying theft suspect

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man who is a suspect in multiple theft cases. If you have information police are asking that you contact Detective Roman at (701) 223-1212, or to remain anonymous, text BISPD with the tip to 847411 or […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Crews respond to residential fire in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Around 2 p.m. authorities responded to a fire at a house on the 3000 block of Ontario Lane. No one was home and no one was hurt. The fire was found in the kitchen and was extinguished. The fire burned through the ceiling and into the attic,...
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

Family dog safe, homeowner displaced after house fire in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Quick action from a neighbor saved a family dog after fire severely damaged a house Friday afternoon. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, around 2 p.m., crews were called to the 3000 block of Ontario Lane in the north part of the city by a neighbor who saw the fire.
BISMARCK, ND
Boston 25 News WFXT

Oil worker dead after falling into pit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — An oil worker from Texas has died after falling into a pit at an oil rig location in Bismarck, North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, reportedly fell through an open hatch into a pit at a Nabors Industries rig Thursday, Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said, according to The Bismarck Tribune. Other workers reportedly tried to help rescue Navarrete and had even drained the pit.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

City of Mandan reminds residents of slight utility increase

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan is reminding residents of a slight utility increase that started on January 1. The rate increase was previously approved for the city’s 2023 budget. There is a 10 cent increase per one unit of water usage. Garbage collection and hauling base...
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

8 Of The Sketchiest Spots In Mandan, North Dakota

One of my co-workers wrote a story yesterday on "The Sketchiest Places in Bismarck." Her information was based on crime statistics and personal experience. Knowing this person as I do, I know there was absolutely no intention to criticize, slight, or make fun of anybody or any place. However, many...
MANDAN, ND
KX News

UPDATE: Mandan Police find missing woman safe

UPDATE: Jan. 3, 9:15 a.m. Monica has been located and is okay according to the Mandan Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: Jan. 2, 10:30 a.m. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing woman, 32-year-old Monica Acevedo. According to Mandan Police, Monica was last contacted on December […]
MANDAN, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Cancer Center donates a piece of equipment to Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Cancer Center is helping provide relief to those in need. When the Center’s administrators realized they could donate a piece of equipment to Ukraine, they jumped at the opportunity. The Center found out about a program called Radiating Hope, a non-profit helping treat...
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy