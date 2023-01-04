Read full article on original website
Man in jail after armed robbery at Bismarck bank
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A man who was convicted of an armed robbery at a Fargo jewelry store in 2018 is in jail in Bismarck after an armed robbery there Friday afternoon. According to Bismarck Police, Victor Velazquez, 29, is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo bank at 1050 E. Interstate Boulevard.
Man sentenced to 10 years for ND reservation death
A federal judge in Bismarck has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison in connection with a death on the Fort Berthold Reservation. Edward Finley Junior was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor on a count of voluntary manslaughter. A charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.
Unsolved Mandan, Ward County cases from 2022 linger into 2023
At least two deaths in Ward County and Mandan, both occurring in 2022, are still unsolved moving into 2023
Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of fleeing from a car accident that seriously injured another driver on Expressway Bridge will serve probation. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Joshua Cooper was driving drunk across the bridge at around 90 miles per hour last August. They say he crashed into another car, flipped into the ditch, and hopped a fence and fled on foot. The driver of the other car was treated at the hospital.
Bismarck Police asking for help identifying theft suspect
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man who is a suspect in multiple theft cases. If you have information police are asking that you contact Detective Roman at (701) 223-1212, or to remain anonymous, text BISPD with the tip to 847411 or […]
What Happens In Bismarck If The City Knocks Down Your Mailbox?
Will the city step up and take care of any wrongdoing?
Crews respond to residential fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Around 2 p.m. authorities responded to a fire at a house on the 3000 block of Ontario Lane. No one was home and no one was hurt. The fire was found in the kitchen and was extinguished. The fire burned through the ceiling and into the attic,...
Family dog safe, homeowner displaced after house fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Quick action from a neighbor saved a family dog after fire severely damaged a house Friday afternoon. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, around 2 p.m., crews were called to the 3000 block of Ontario Lane in the north part of the city by a neighbor who saw the fire.
Oil worker dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. — An oil worker from Texas has died after falling into a pit at an oil rig location in Bismarck, North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, reportedly fell through an open hatch into a pit at a Nabors Industries rig Thursday, Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said, according to The Bismarck Tribune. Other workers reportedly tried to help rescue Navarrete and had even drained the pit.
City of Mandan reminds residents of slight utility increase
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan is reminding residents of a slight utility increase that started on January 1. The rate increase was previously approved for the city’s 2023 budget. There is a 10 cent increase per one unit of water usage. Garbage collection and hauling base...
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”. Jerry Bernal and his...
Two legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Meanwhile, 82-year-old Republican Sen. Karen Krebsbach is using a walker after she slipped off a curb in Minot and broke her hip and left wrist. She still hopes to travel to Bismarck for next week’s legislative session.
Bismarck Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
The crew pulled hose lines to the front door and the side of the house and started spraying water onto the fire. The fire crew had to force the front door open to get into the house.
8 Of The Sketchiest Spots In Mandan, North Dakota
One of my co-workers wrote a story yesterday on "The Sketchiest Places in Bismarck." Her information was based on crime statistics and personal experience. Knowing this person as I do, I know there was absolutely no intention to criticize, slight, or make fun of anybody or any place. However, many...
UPDATE: Mandan Police find missing woman safe
UPDATE: Jan. 3, 9:15 a.m. Monica has been located and is okay according to the Mandan Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: Jan. 2, 10:30 a.m. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing woman, 32-year-old Monica Acevedo. According to Mandan Police, Monica was last contacted on December […]
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office search for missing man; last seen in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man. Brody Byrum is missing out of Beulah. He’s 18 years old, 6-foot-4 and has blue eyes and brown hair. County officials say he was last seen on Monday afternoon...
Bismarck Cancer Center donates a piece of equipment to Ukraine
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Cancer Center is helping provide relief to those in need. When the Center’s administrators realized they could donate a piece of equipment to Ukraine, they jumped at the opportunity. The Center found out about a program called Radiating Hope, a non-profit helping treat...
