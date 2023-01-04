ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

universalhub.com

North End to get new community center

Mayor Wu and state Rep. Aaron Michlewitz this week announced the city will build a new community center next to the Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street. The state is giving the city $25 million toward the roughly $50 million to $60 million project, which will include modernizing the current Nazzaro Community Center for continued community use.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Area pickle company sours on the Wahlbergs; says what they're doing with pickles just ain't kosher, so it sues

Grillo's Pickles, started by a man who sold pickles from a cart outside the Park Street T stop, yesterday sued Wahlburgers over the competing pickles the burger chain now sells, alleging they have lying labels because they are not preservative free and because they might be based on Grillo's 100-year-old secret family pickle recipe.
WESTWOOD, MA
universalhub.com

DCR knocks down long shuttered recreational area for kids with disabilities in Stony Brook Reservation

With Angelo Scaccia no longer in power to block its removal, DCR has taken down what was once a state-of-the-art play area for kids with disabilities but which over the decades after its closure had turned into a bunker used mainly by local graffiti artists to highlight their skills and drug addicts to shoot up, as Jake discovered on a walk in Stony Brook Reservation today.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Failed Foodies carjacking suspect sought in South Boston

Boston Police have released photos of a guy they say attacked somebody outside Foodies, 230 West Broadway and tried but failed to get away with the person's car, around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. He's described as either a light-skinned Black man or a white Hispanic man, mid to late...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Southie keglers get an extra hour to toss their balls

The Boston Licensing Board this morning approved extending hours at South Boston Candlepins, 543 East Broadway from 11 p.m. until midnight. Manager John Tunney had applied for a 1 a.m. closing time, although at a hearing yesterday, he said he didn't really want to stay open that late, he just wanted a cushion should some bowlers need a bit more extra time to finish a string around midnight.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

CDC says Suffolk County at high Covid-19 risk again

The Boston Public Health Commission relays the news, based on growing numbers of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in Boston, Revere, Chelsea and Winthrop. Also at high numbers: Covid-19 viral particles in sewage at the MWRA's Deer Island plant, which has become a predictor of new cases in the coming couple of weeks.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
universalhub.com

Woman says she has no idea how a loaded gun with a defaced serial number wound up in her purse as she entered a courthouse to support her boyfriend at his arraignment on gun charges

A Mattapan woman was ordered today held pending a dangerousness hearing on charges she tried bringing a loaded gun into Suffolk Superior Court this morning, Boston Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's office report. Following her arrest at one of the security scanners in Suffolk Superior Court, Octavia Kelly,...
BOSTON, MA

