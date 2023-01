MANN-BENNETT Marissa Erin Mann-Bennett, 27, of Alderson, passed away November 25, 2022. Born August 1, 1995, at Ronceverte, she is a daughter of Steven Andrew Bennett and Lisha Erin Mann. Marissa was a member of the River of Life Church in Alderson and was employed by The Greenbrier Hotel. She is preceded in death by […] The post Obituary: Marissa Erin Mann-Bennett, 27 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.

ALDERSON, WV ・ 29 DAYS AGO