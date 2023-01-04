Read full article on original website
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Michigan State basketball defeats Michigan, 59-53: Game thread replay
Michigan State Spartans (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (9-5, 3-0) When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing. TV: Fox. ...
Michigan’s NCAA allegations only matter because Michigan cares so much about its squeaky clean image
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You can already hear the Michigan faithful trying to downplay the Wolverines’ recent misstep. It was two players! Happens all the time! Who cares?!. Michigan does. Always has. Or at least, it’s always said so. Haven’t you been listening? For decades, the Wolverines have prided...
Michigan State offers East Lansing native, former Wolverine in transfer portal
In the weeks following Michigan State football's regular season finale loss to Penn State, Mel Tucker and the Spartans' coaching staff have been hard at work to revamp a roster that struggled to a 5-7 record in 2022. MSU has added a "quality over quantity" 2023 recruiting class, which featured...
Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close
Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers have competition from Michigan for top prospect
The Nebraska football recruiting apparatus is on quite a roll these days. Matt Rhule and company seem to be having quite a bit of success for the last month. That doesn’t mean that the Huskers are totally bulletproof. The Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been focused especially on keeping...
Report: NCAA Notice of Allegations Coming Soon For Michigan Football
The Michigan football program got some good news on Thursday when head coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement announcing that he expects to be back coaching the team in 2023. It sounds like that could be followed by some not-so-good news in the near future. Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic reported ...
Michigan State vs. Michigan point spread released
On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry will be renewed when the Spartans host the Wolverines at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. On Friday, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo spoke to reporters and he said he hopes the Breslin Center is the craziest it has ever been, but he hopes it is done respectfully. The opening point spread for Saturday’s game between Michigan State and Michigan has been released.
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
pistolsfiringblog.com
UMass Tight End Transfer Josiah Johnson Commits to Oklahoma State
The first wave of Oklahoma State portal entries was met with a wave of players the Cowboys’ coaching staff took out of the portal. After a handful of Cowboys entered the portal this week, history might repeat itself. UMass tight end transfer Josiah Johnson committed to Oklahoma State on...
WILX-TV
Spartans Favored Over Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is a 4 1/2 point favorite to defeat Michigan Saturday. The teams meet in the Breslin Center with tip off at 2:30pm on Fox. The Spartans have won five in a row and have a 10-5 season record. Michigan is 3-0 atop the Big Ten standings. The teams meet later in the season in Ann Arbor. MSU coach Tom Izzo has a 31-20 career record against Michigan and has won the last four meetings in the Breslin Center between the teams.
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler.
VIDEO: Tom Izzo Makes Light Of Assault That Occurred At Michigan Stadium
As videos began to circulate following the Michigan vs Michigan State game back in October, it became pretty clear that what occurred in that tunnel was one of the ugliest incidents to ever happen in college football. Two Michigan Football players were brutally assaulted by a group of Michigan State Spartans, with one actually using his helmet as a weapon.
thelivingstonpost.com
Cleary University names Brighton man head coach of hockey team
Scott Gardiner of Brighton has been named Cleary University’s new head coach for the school’s hockey team. Gardiner brings more than 20 years of hockey coaching experience to the university, which includes the USPHL (United States Premier Hockey League, the MWJHL (Midwest Junior Hockey League), the USHL (United States Hockey League), the NAHL (North American Hockey League), and the CEHL (Continental Elite Hockey League). Gardiner also was an assistant coach for Little Caesars Midget Major and an assistant coach for Belle Tire Midget Major.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Players Preview Texas
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team hosts Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mike Boynton, John-Michael Wright and Tyreek Smith met with reporters after the team’s Thursday practice to preview the upcoming Big 12 tilt.
MEAL REVIEW: Jack Harbaugh's Famous Brown Jug Burger at The Brown Jug
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With all due respect to the folks who work at The Brown Jug, their establishment is not my top choice of restaurant to showcase the best culinary experience this town has to offer. I may not be alone in that assessment. When I arrive at...
Former coach being remembered as selfless, giving man at Powers Catholic
FLINT – Dannie Jones is being remembered today as a selfless, giving man at Powers Catholic High School. Jones was the Chargers’ long-time tennis coach who died Jan. 3. “The thing about Dannie is he’s one of those people who gave everything he had to this institution and our kids,” said Powers athletic director Mike Watson.
High school basketball: First 5th Quarter of 2023
The Big Game is out at Mason High School where the St. Johns boys team is in town.
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carhartt heiress and prominent Detroit bussinesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade dies
DETROIT – Gretchen Valade, granddaughter of the founder of Carharrt Inc., has died at the age of 97, Wayne State University announced on Thursday. Valade, a prominent figure in the Detroit community, was the heiress of the popular Metro Detroit-based apparel company. She reportedly died in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.
Centre Daily
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
