Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan State vs. Michigan point spread released

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry will be renewed when the Spartans host the Wolverines at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. On Friday, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo spoke to reporters and he said he hopes the Breslin Center is the craziest it has ever been, but he hopes it is done respectfully. The opening point spread for Saturday’s game between Michigan State and Michigan has been released.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
pistolsfiringblog.com

UMass Tight End Transfer Josiah Johnson Commits to Oklahoma State

The first wave of Oklahoma State portal entries was met with a wave of players the Cowboys’ coaching staff took out of the portal. After a handful of Cowboys entered the portal this week, history might repeat itself. UMass tight end transfer Josiah Johnson committed to Oklahoma State on...
STILLWATER, OK
WILX-TV

Spartans Favored Over Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is a 4 1/2 point favorite to defeat Michigan Saturday. The teams meet in the Breslin Center with tip off at 2:30pm on Fox. The Spartans have won five in a row and have a 10-5 season record. Michigan is 3-0 atop the Big Ten standings. The teams meet later in the season in Ann Arbor. MSU coach Tom Izzo has a 31-20 career record against Michigan and has won the last four meetings in the Breslin Center between the teams.
EAST LANSING, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Cleary University names Brighton man head coach of hockey team

Scott Gardiner of Brighton has been named Cleary University’s new head coach for the school’s hockey team. Gardiner brings more than 20 years of hockey coaching experience to the university, which includes the USPHL (United States Premier Hockey League, the MWJHL (Midwest Junior Hockey League), the USHL (United States Hockey League), the NAHL (North American Hockey League), and the CEHL (Continental Elite Hockey League). Gardiner also was an assistant coach for Little Caesars Midget Major and an assistant coach for Belle Tire Midget Major.
BRIGHTON, MI
pistolsfiringblog.com

Videos: Boynton, Players Preview Texas

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team hosts Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mike Boynton, John-Michael Wright and Tyreek Smith met with reporters after the team’s Thursday practice to preview the upcoming Big 12 tilt.
STILLWATER, OK

